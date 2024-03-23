Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Photo of an unknown substance mixed in with some peanut butter that police say made some dogs sick at Taylor Creek Park
Photo of an unknown substance mixed in with some peanut butter that police say made some dogs sick at Taylor Creek Park on March 22, 2024. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 23, 2024 12:36 pm.

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park.

Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes Road and Danforth Avenue, around 7 p.m. Frida when they came across a peanut butter jar. The dogs ingested some of the jar’s contents, which contained an unknown substance mixed in with the peanut butter.

Police say the dogs had to be taken to an animal hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police did not identify the substance saying only it may be harmful and possibly fatal if ingested, especially by animals or children.

Police are asking if anyone saw anything or any person in the area of the park dispersing anything suspicious to contact them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal
State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney was remembered Saturday as a larger-than-life figure who transcended politics, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of the many people he touched in a...

WATCH LIVE

44m ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

4h ago

Putin suggests Ukraine behind deadly attack on Moscow concert hall as death toll reaches 133
Putin suggests Ukraine behind deadly attack on Moscow concert hall as death toll reaches 133

Russian authorities arrested the four men suspected of carrying out the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday during an address...

1m ago

Kate's diagnosis could prompt others to get tested, seek treatment: cancer society
Kate's diagnosis could prompt others to get tested, seek treatment: cancer society

The sharing of a cancer diagnosis from Catherine, the Princess of Wales, could be positive for those going through their own cancer journey or people who need to be more aware of the disease, says an executive...

2h ago

Top Stories

State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal
State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney was remembered Saturday as a larger-than-life figure who transcended politics, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of the many people he touched in a...

WATCH LIVE

44m ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

4h ago

Putin suggests Ukraine behind deadly attack on Moscow concert hall as death toll reaches 133
Putin suggests Ukraine behind deadly attack on Moscow concert hall as death toll reaches 133

Russian authorities arrested the four men suspected of carrying out the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday during an address...

1m ago

Kate's diagnosis could prompt others to get tested, seek treatment: cancer society
Kate's diagnosis could prompt others to get tested, seek treatment: cancer society

The sharing of a cancer diagnosis from Catherine, the Princess of Wales, could be positive for those going through their own cancer journey or people who need to be more aware of the disease, says an executive...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend

In what is shaping up to be the most significant 24-hour snowfall event of the year, Friday's winter storm is expected to taper off later, paving the way for more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. Here's a look at your extended forecast.

18h ago

4:01
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA

Spring kicked off with a winter bang with Toronto under a massive snowfall warning. Shauna Hunt explains what the city has in store to manage the blast of snow.

18h ago

3:06
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. Royal commentator Alison Eastwood with how the royals are dealing with the diagnosis, which comes as King Charles fights his own battle with cancer.

19h ago

1:35
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

20h ago

3:10
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the GTA. Shauna reports on the city's plan to keep roads, and sidewalks clear.

23h ago

More Videos