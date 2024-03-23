Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park.

Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes Road and Danforth Avenue, around 7 p.m. Frida when they came across a peanut butter jar. The dogs ingested some of the jar’s contents, which contained an unknown substance mixed in with the peanut butter.

Police say the dogs had to be taken to an animal hospital, where they were treated and released.

Police did not identify the substance saying only it may be harmful and possibly fatal if ingested, especially by animals or children.

Police are asking if anyone saw anything or any person in the area of the park dispersing anything suspicious to contact them.