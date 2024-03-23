The latest on the state funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney

OTTAWA — 11:08 a.m.

Caroline Mulroney walks to the front of the church and begins her eulogy.

“No one gave a speech like my dad,” she says.

———

11 a.m.

As Brian Mulroney’s casket is carried into the basilica, soprano Marie-Josée Lord performs an excerpt from the opera La Wally.

Guests inside Notre-Dame stand silently and watch.

Mila Mulroney is surrounded by four of her young grandchildren as she walks behind the casket, leading the family to their seats.

Christian Lépine, Archbishop of Montreal, gives opening remarks to welcome the guests.

———

10:50 a.m.

Brian Mulroney’s family stand huddled under a cluster of umbrellas in the wet snow as they watch his casket being carried into Notre-Dame Basilica.

The RCMP honour guard marches the casket into the church as a group of Canadian Armed Forces members keep watch.

The honourary pallbearers stand watch at the top of the steps to the basilica.

The Mulroney family follows the casket inside.

———

10:40 a.m.

Inside Notre-Dame, Trudeau has taken his seat beside Francois Legault.

Pierre Karl Peladeau, who will give a eulogy later, made his way alone up the aisle to the back of the church as a couple of guests snapped pictures on their phones.

Several premiers and federal cabinet ministers are lingering together in one corner near the front.

Organ music began to play as church officials, including the Archbishop of Montreal, took their seats.

———

10:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at Notre-Dame Basilica, and stops to speak with the media briefly.

He says Mulroney’s dedication to Canada and to Canadians was legendary.

“He shaped our history, got the big things right. He had a huge impact 40 years ago, he had a huge impact four years ago as he helped Canada and me negotiate through a very challenging time with our free-trade deal with the United States.”

The Royal Canadian Air Force band is now playing alongside the funeral cortege.

———

10:20 a.m.

Inside Notre-Dame Basilica, guests have been given stickers for their lapels that appear to identify where they can sit.

Some of the guests can be heard discussing whether it would be inappropriate to try and get Wayne Gretzky’s autograph. Others chat about their excitement and surprise at getting an invitation last Sunday to attend.

The centre aisle is clearing but one of the side aisles remains full. The pews on the main floor are mostly full now, and officials are asking people to take their seats.

———

10:15 a.m.

Church bells are tolling 84 times, one for each year of Brian Mulroney’s life, as the funeral procession makes its way to Notre-Dame Basilica.

The hearse is accompanied by an RCMP honour guard walking alongside the car in their ceremonial red serge.

The Mulroney family is in a series of black vehicles making their way through the snowy Montreal streets.

———

10:10 a.m.

The bells are ringing at St. Patrick’s Basilica in Montreal as Brian Mulroney’s casket leaves the church.

The bells are silenced while the casket is placed into a vehicle by RCMP members in their ceremonial red serge uniforms.

The funeral cortege is now making its way from St. Patrick’s to Notre-Dame Basilica for the state funeral.

———

10 a.m.

Members of the Mulroney family have begun to arrive at St. Patrick’s Basilica to escort the former prime minister’s casket.

Brian’s wife Mila walked into the basilica with their four children and some of their grandchildren.

Members of the family proceeded up the centre aisle and gathered around the flag-draped casket at the front.

Members of the RCMP then picked up the casket, and gingerly carried it out of the church.

Inside the sanctuary at Notre-Dame Basilica, four large television screens are set up, showing intermittent scenes of inside and outside the church.

———

9:30 a.m.

A few hundred people are already milling about in the sanctuary of Notre-Dame Basilica in advance of the funeral’s 11 a.m. start.

They include former cabinet ministers Peter MacKay and Peter Van Loan, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The singers are warming up inside.

Some people are already sitting but many are mingling in the aisles as a steady buzz of crowd noise echoes off the high ceilings.

———

9 a.m.

The streets outside Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica are very snowy and quiet for a Saturday morning as people begin to arrive for the state funeral of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

The guest list includes Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, and a long list of current and former politicians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press