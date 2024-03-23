Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Two men have been arrested and charged in the shooting that left one person dead

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 23, 2024 3:52 am.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 3:56 am.

The Alberta RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a shooting that left one person dead at an apartment building in Red Deer.

Police say as officers arrived at the scene, a suspect was observed running from the area and after a short foot pursuit, the man was arrested.

A second suspect was also located near the scene and arrested. 

Police located a deceased person who has been identified as 54-year-old Jason Cory Worobec.

The RCMP has charged 45-year-old Lance Michael Bilsky and 46-year-old Corey Duane Archer. 

Bilsky was charged with second-degree murder while Archer was charged with Accessory after the fact to Murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press

