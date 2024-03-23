Witness heard sputtering from Ontario family’s plane before Nashville crash: report

Investigators look over a small plane crash alongside eastbound Interstate 40 at mile marker 202 on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Posted March 23, 2024 11:22 am.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 12:42 pm.

A preliminary report from U.S. authorities probing a plane crash in Tennessee that killed a family of five from Ontario said one witness heard “sputtering” and “popping” sounds from the aircraft’s engine moments before it crashed alongside a highway west of downtown Nashville.

Friday’s report from the National Transportation Safety Board described how pilot Victor Dotsenko of King Township, Ont., told a Nashville International Airport controller in a “faint transmission” that his engine had shut down. 

“I’m going to be landing, I don’t know where,” said Dotsenko, according to the report. 

The controller declared an emergency and cleared Dotsenko to land the plane carrying his wife and three children on a runway.

But the pilot, in his last message to the controller, said he was too far away to make it.

The report found video recordings showed the airplane descended over a residential neighbourhood and passed over the interstate highway before it crashed and burst into flames.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing what sounded like “engine issues” from the plane as it passed overhead before the crash on March 4, the report said. 

Communities in and around King Township, about 50 kilometres north of Toronto, were devastated by the deaths of Dotsenko, 43, his 39-year-old wife Rimma and their three children 12-year-old David, 10-year-old Adam and seven-year-old Emma.

Rabbi Chaim Hildeshaim of the Chabad Russian Centre of Thornhill Woods previously told The Canadian Press he had known the family for more than a decade, officiating the couple’s wedding in 2009 and performing the naming ceremonies for each of their children.

“They had a beautiful relationship between the two of them. I witnessed that on many different occasions,” he said in a phone interview. 

“They were very, very devoted parents. And they did everything to educate the children, to give them the best education … and to give them a good time at the same time.”

Neighbours mourned the loss of a family they described as lovely, while officials with the private school the children attended called them “the sweetest kids you’ll ever meet.”

The single-engine plane carrying the Dotsenkos was supposed to land at the John C Tune Airport in Nashville on the third leg of its trip from Brampton, Ont. It had stopped twice and re-fuelled at the Erie International Airport in Pennsylvania, and at the Mount Sterling airport in Kentucky. 

The plane departed for its third flight of the day at about 7:15, the report found, noting “the pilot did not communicate any concerns or irregularities to air traffic control.”

But the plane did not land at the airport as planned, instead overflying the facility for “unknown reasons,” the report said.

Because the plane was in Nashville International Airport airspace at that altitude, it was a controller from that airport who remained in contact with the pilot. 

The crash occurred at 7:43 p.m. central standard time, the report said. 

The preliminary report found the plane’s left fuel tank was breached during the accident and a large fire engulfed the aircraft post-impact, largely consuming the left wing and fuselage. 

The report describes the damage to the plane in detail, noting the engine was relatively intact despite damage from the impact and heat exposure.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2024. 

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal
State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney was remembered Saturday as a larger-than-life figure who transcended politics, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of the many people he touched in a...

WATCH LIVE

43m ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

28m ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

4h ago

Putin suggests Ukraine behind deadly attack on Moscow concert hall as death toll reaches 133
Putin suggests Ukraine behind deadly attack on Moscow concert hall as death toll reaches 133

Russian authorities arrested the four men suspected of carrying out the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday during an address...

0m ago

Top Stories

State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal
State funeral underway for former prime minister Brian Mulroney in Montreal

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney was remembered Saturday as a larger-than-life figure who transcended politics, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of the many people he touched in a...

WATCH LIVE

43m ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

28m ago

No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home
No injuries after 'stubborn' three-alarm fire at North York home

Fire crews remain on the scene of a three-alarm fire in North York. Officials say they were called to a home on Khedive Avenue just off Bathurst Street and south of Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Crews...

4h ago

Putin suggests Ukraine behind deadly attack on Moscow concert hall as death toll reaches 133
Putin suggests Ukraine behind deadly attack on Moscow concert hall as death toll reaches 133

Russian authorities arrested the four men suspected of carrying out the attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall that killed at least 133 people, President Vladimir Putin said Saturday during an address...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend

In what is shaping up to be the most significant 24-hour snowfall event of the year, Friday's winter storm is expected to taper off later, paving the way for more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. Here's a look at your extended forecast.

18h ago

4:01
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA

Spring kicked off with a winter bang with Toronto under a massive snowfall warning. Shauna Hunt explains what the city has in store to manage the blast of snow.

18h ago

3:06
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. Royal commentator Alison Eastwood with how the royals are dealing with the diagnosis, which comes as King Charles fights his own battle with cancer.

19h ago

1:35
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

20h ago

3:10
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the GTA. Shauna reports on the city's plan to keep roads, and sidewalks clear.

23h ago

More Videos