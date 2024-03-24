Georgia running back Trevor Etienne arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges

FILE - Florida running back Trevor Etienne, right, tries to get past McNeese State defensive back Jadden Matthews (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested early Sunday, March 24, 2024, on drunken driving, reckless driving and other charges, jail records show. Etienne is a midyear transfer from Florida, where he led the Gators with nine touchdowns in 2023 and emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 24, 2024 6:15 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 6:56 pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia running back Trevor Etienne was arrested early Sunday on drunken driving, reckless driving and other charges, jail records show.

Etienne, the Bulldogs’ projected starting running back, was booked into the Athens-Clark County Jail at 4:35 a.m. and released less than an hour later on bonds totalling about $1,800. The other charges include failure to maintain a lane or improper driving as well as affixing materials that reduce visibility through the windows or windshield, according to the records.

It was not immediately clear if Etienne had obtained a lawyer.

The university said in a statement it was aware of the arrest but would not have further comment.

Etienne, 19, is a midyear transfer from Florida, where he led the Gators with nine touchdowns last year and emerged as one of the team’s most dynamic playmakers. The younger brother of former Clemson star and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Coach Kirby Smart acknowledged last year thay he had been struggling to find ways to get his players to drive safely. In January 2023 — hours after Georgia celebrated its second-straight national title — offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a crash while LeCroy and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were racing.

There were at least 15 traffic stops involving members of the Bulldogs’ football program driving excessive speeds in 2023, including three instances of driving under the influence, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Team policy requires that athletes convicted of DUI serve a suspension of at least one game. Georgia’s season-opening contest will be against Clemson on Aug. 31.

The Associated Press

