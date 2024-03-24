Man arrested at demonstration in hate-motivated assault: police

Toronto police have reportedly arrested a man for hate-motivated assault during a demonstration on Sunday.

Police say they were attending a demonstration in the Balmoral Avenue and Yonge Street area.

Allegedly, the accused was seen entering the crowd and yelling hate-motivated slurs at demonstrators, and then pushed a victim, causing the victim to fall backwards.

Police took the accused into custody and he resisted arrest, and he was found to have a knife in his possession.

Stephen Swail, 30, of Toronto, has been charged with assault, assault with intent to resist arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon

He is scheduled to appear in court at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 3.