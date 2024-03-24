North Korean leader Kim visits tank unit and touts war preparations in face of tensions with Seoul

This photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits canteen during his visit to the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Tank Division, in North Korea on March 24, 2024. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

By Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Posted March 24, 2024 11:14 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 11:26 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a tank exercise and encouraged his armored forces to sharpen war preparations in the face of growing tensions with South Korea, the North’s state media said Monday.

Kim made those comments Sunday while visiting his top tank group, the Seoul Ryu Kyong Su Guards 105th Tank Division. The unit’s name marks how it was the first North Korean military unit to reach the South Korean capital in 1950 when a North Korean surprise attack triggered a war that dragged on for almost four years.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have heightened after Kim in past months dialed up his military demonstrations, including tests of nuclear-capable missiles designed to target South Korea, the United States and Japan, while issuing threats of nuclear conflict against its rivals.

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo have responded by strengthening their combined military exercises and updating their deterrence plans built around strategic U.S. assets.

Photos published by North Korean state media showed Kim talking with military officers at an observation post and tanks with North Korean flags rolling through dirt, with at least one of the vehicles carrying a sign that read: “Annihilate U.S. invaders who are staunch enemies of the Korean people!”

The official Korean Central News Agency said Kim praised the 105th Division as a model for his entire army “in the ongoing struggle … for finishing war preparations.” He also issued instructions to improve the unit’s combat preparations and upgrade its equipment, the report said.

Jeon Ha Gyu, spokesperson of South Korea’s Defense Ministry, said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were closely monitoring North Korean military activities but did not provide a specific assessment of the details reported by North Korean state media.

Kim earlier this month supervised a training competition between his military’s tank units, which was won by the 105th Division. The event on March 13 also featured a new North Korean battle tank meant to underscore Kim’s efforts to strengthen his conventional military capabilities along with his arsenal of missiles.

Last week, North Korea conducted a live-fire drill of large-size multiple rocket launchers designed to target Seoul and also claimed a successful engine test in its efforts to build a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile, which would be aimed at remote U.S. targets in the Pacific, including the military hub of Guam.

There are concerns North Korea could further dial up pressure in what is an election year in both the United States and South Korea.

While most analysts doubt Kim is genuinely preparing for war, South Korean officials have raised the possibility of smaller provocations in border regions, including the disputed western sea boundary between the Koreas that has been the site of bloody skirmishes in past years.

In a fiery speech to Pyongyang’s rubber-stamp parliament in January, Kim declared that he was abandoning North Korea’s long-standing goal of reconciliation with the South and ordered the rewriting of the North’s constitution to cement its war-divided rival as its most hostile adversary. He said the new charter must specify North Korea would annex and subjugate the South if another war broke out.

Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charlotte Cardin, Talk, the Beaches among top Juno winners at Halifax bash
Charlotte Cardin, Talk, the Beaches among top Juno winners at Halifax bash

HALIFAX — Nelly Furtado flew through this year's Juno Awards with gusto as Charlotte Cardin, Talk and the Beaches landed wins during an evening full of surprises and breakthroughs. One of them was a...

54m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

10h ago

Man arrested at demonstration in hate-motivated assault: police
Man arrested at demonstration in hate-motivated assault: police

Toronto police have reportedly arrested a man for hate-motivated assault during a demonstration on Sunday. Police say they were attending a demonstration in the Balmoral Avenue and Yonge Street area. Allegedly,...

1h ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

4h ago

Top Stories

Charlotte Cardin, Talk, the Beaches among top Juno winners at Halifax bash
Charlotte Cardin, Talk, the Beaches among top Juno winners at Halifax bash

HALIFAX — Nelly Furtado flew through this year's Juno Awards with gusto as Charlotte Cardin, Talk and the Beaches landed wins during an evening full of surprises and breakthroughs. One of them was a...

54m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

10h ago

Man arrested at demonstration in hate-motivated assault: police
Man arrested at demonstration in hate-motivated assault: police

Toronto police have reportedly arrested a man for hate-motivated assault during a demonstration on Sunday. Police say they were attending a demonstration in the Balmoral Avenue and Yonge Street area. Allegedly,...

1h ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

1:04
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre reflects on former prime minister Brian Mulroney's humble beginnings.

More Videos