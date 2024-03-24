Palestinians describe heavy destruction, forced marches in ongoing Israeli raid around Gaza hospital

Palestinians inspect the damage of residential buildings after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, March 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

By Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

Posted March 24, 2024 7:22 am.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 7:26 am.

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians who fled during an ongoing Israeli raid in and around the Gaza Strip’s main hospital described days of heavy fighting, mass arrests, forced marches past dead bodies and flattened buildings in interviews Sunday.

The Israeli military says it has killed over 170 militants and detained some 480 suspects in the raid on Shifa Hospital that began last Monday, portraying it as a heavy blow to Hamas and other armed groups that it says had regrouped in the medical compound.

But the heavy fighting has also highlighted the resilience of Palestinian armed groups in an isolated and heavily destroyed part of Gaza where troops have been forced to return after launching a similar raid back in November.

Kareem Ayman Hathat, who lived with his parents and two brothers in a five-story building about 100 meters (yards) from the hospital, said they huddled in the kitchen for days while gunfire and explosions echoed outside, sometimes causing the whole building to shake.

Early Saturday, Israeli troops stormed the building and forced them and dozens of other residents to leave. He says the men were forced to strip to their underwear and four were detained. The rest were blindfolded and ordered to follow a tank south, as more blasts thundered around them.

“From time to time, the tank would fire a shell,” he told The Associated Press in an interview from another hospital in central Gaza, where he has sought shelter. “It was to terrorize us.”

The head of Israel’s southern command, Maj. Gen. Yaron Finkelman, said the Shifa raid had been a “daring, tricky and most impressive operation so far,” with ”hundreds” of militants apprehend and the acquisition of valuable intelligence.

“We will finish this operation only when the last terrorist is in our hands — alive or dead,” he added in a statement released by the military on Saturday.

Shifa Hospital had largely stopped functioning following the raid in November. After claiming that Hamas maintained an elaborate command center inside and beneath the hospital, Israeli forces exposed a single tunnel leading to a few underground rooms. They also said they found weapons in parts of the hospital.

Gaza City, where Shifa is located, suffered widespread devastation in the early days of Israel’s offensive, launched after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that triggered the war. Israeli forces have isolated the city and the rest of northern Gaza since November, and hardly any aid has been delivered in recent weeks. Experts said last week that famine is imminent in northern Gaza, where over 210,000 people are suffering from catastrophic hunger.

Jameel al-Ayoubi, who was among thousands of people sheltering at Shifa when the raid commenced last Monday, said in a phone interview that tanks and armored bulldozers had plowed into the courtyard of the sprawling medical compound, crushing ambulances and civilian vehicles. He said he saw tanks driving over at least four bodies of people killed early in the raid.

The Health Ministry said five wounded Palestinians trapped at Shifa had died without food, water or medical services. The World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described the conditions there as “utterly inhumane.”

The military said Saturday that it had evacuated patients and medical staff from Shifa’s emergency department because militants had “entrenched” themselves in the building. The army said it had set up an alternative site where seriously wounded patients were receiving care.

Abed Radwan, who lived some 200 meters (yards) from the hospital, said Israeli forces stormed all the buildings in the area, detaining several people and forcing the rest to march south. As he walked south with others, he saw dead bodies in the streets and several flattened homes.

“They left nothing intact,” he said in an interview from a relative’s house in central Gaza.

Now in its sixth month, the war between Israel and Hamas has killed at least 32,226 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. It does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its toll but says women and children make up around two-thirds of the dead.

Israel says it has killed over 13,000 militants, without providing evidence. It blames civilian casualties on Hamas, accusing it of using schools, hospitals and residential areas to shield its fighters.

More than 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million have fled their homes, with most seeking refuge in the southernmost city of Rafah, which Israel says will be the next target of its ground offensive. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rebuffed calls from the United States and others to avoid launching a major ground operation there, saying it is essential for defeating Hamas.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed over the border on Oct. 7 and rampaged across southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking scores of people hostage. Hamas is still holding an estimated 100 hostages and the remains of 30 others, after most of the rest were freed in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners in November.

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to broker another cease-fire and hostage release, but weeks of indirect talks between Israel and Hamas have failed to yield an agreement.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

___

Find more of AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Wafaa Shurafa And Samy Magdy, The Associated Press










Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspect wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Suspect wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

1h ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

9h ago

Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns
Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns

Threats against politicians have become "increasingly normalized" due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies, warns a newly released intelligence...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued...

32m ago

Top Stories

Suspect wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Suspect wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

1h ago

Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park
Police issue warning after dogs get sick at an East York park

Toronto police are looking to identify the person or persons responsible after some dogs got sick at an East York park. Investigators say a man was walking his dogs in Taylor Creek Park, near Dawes...

9h ago

Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns
Anti-authority narratives could tear 'fabric of society,' intelligence report warns

Threats against politicians have become "increasingly normalized" due to extremist narratives prompted by personal grievances and fuelled by misinformation or deliberate lies, warns a newly released intelligence...

1h ago

Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal
Kate, Princess of Wales, and Prince William 'extremely moved' by support since her cancer reveal

Kate, the Princess of Wales, and her husband, Prince William, are said to be “extremely moved” by the public’s warmth and support following her shocking cancer announcement as tributes continued...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

14h ago

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

1:04
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre reflects on former prime minister Brian Mulroney's humble beginnings.

19h ago

4:01
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA

Spring kicked off with a winter bang with Toronto under a massive snowfall warning. Shauna Hunt explains what the city has in store to manage the blast of snow.
3:06
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. Royal commentator Alison Eastwood with how the royals are dealing with the diagnosis, which comes as King Charles fights his own battle with cancer.
More Videos