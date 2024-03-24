Search for 6-year-old girl who fell into rain-swollen creek now considered recovery, not rescue

By The Associated Press

Posted March 24, 2024 3:52 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 3:56 pm.

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — The search for a 6-year-old girl who was swept away in a rain-swollen southeastern Pennsylvania creek has become a recovery mission rather than a rescue mission, authorities said Sunday.

Authorities in Chester County said the child was reported missing at about 7 p.m. Saturday after she slipped and fell into fast-moving Chester Creek. Several fire companies took part in a search for the next 3 1/2 hours while the Coast Guard continued searching through the night.

County fire commissioner John Shirley said the search moved into a recovery mode Sunday, adding that modeling for such situations showed a survivability period of about three hours.

He said rescuers were always “looking for that miracle” but after dawn and the opportunity to do a more thorough search, they knew “it wasn’t going to be a rescue, it was going to be a recovery.”

Boats and drones were used Sunday in both directions on the creek and on both sides of the Delaware River where the creek flows into it. Shirley said that given the swift-moving current following Saturday’s heavy rains, the child probably would have been at the river mouth within nine minutes — before the rescue effort was fully operational.

“She might have already been in the Delaware when we were just getting on scene,” he said.

Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said it was unclear how the girl and her friends came to be at the creek, but they were down at the bank beside the water “at the very wrong time.” He called on governments to assure safe places for children to play, and on people to make sure they know where youngsters are playing.

Chester is a city about 18 miles (30 kilometers) southwest of downtown Philadelphia on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

4h ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

5h ago

Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets

Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19. In a post to the X News account on Sunday morning, the company formerly...

3h ago

Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital

The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier...

7h ago

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

4h ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

5h ago

Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets

Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19. In a post to the X News account on Sunday morning, the company formerly...

3h ago

Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital

The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.

22h ago

3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

23h ago

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

23h ago

1:04
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre reflects on former prime minister Brian Mulroney's humble beginnings.

More Videos