This year’s big Juno Award winners include The Beaches, Charlotte Cardin
Posted March 24, 2024 9:41 pm.
Last Updated March 24, 2024 9:56 pm.
HALIFAX — The 2024 Juno Awards rocked Halifax with a televised bash Sunday night. Here are the big winners from the biggest night in Canadian music:
Group of the Year: The Beaches
Album of the Year: “99 Nights” by Charlotte Cardin
Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Talk
Humanitarian Award: Tegan and Sara
Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Maestro Fresh Wes
Fan Choice Award: Karan Aujla
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.
The Canadian Press