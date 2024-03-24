This year’s big Juno Award winners include The Beaches, Charlotte Cardin

Charlotte Cardin accepts the award for Album of the Year at the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 24, 2024 9:41 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 9:56 pm.

HALIFAX — The 2024 Juno Awards rocked Halifax with a televised bash Sunday night. Here are the big winners from the biggest night in Canadian music:

Group of the Year: The Beaches

Album of the Year: “99 Nights” by Charlotte Cardin

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Talk

Humanitarian Award: Tegan and Sara

Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Maestro Fresh Wes

Fan Choice Award: Karan Aujla

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

9h ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

2h ago

Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets

Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19. In a post to the X News account on Sunday morning, the company formerly...

8h ago

Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital

The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier...

12h ago

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

9h ago

Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park
Woman wanted in dog attack at Little Norway Park

Toronto police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a woman in a dog attack investigation. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police responded to a call for an animal complaint...

2h ago

Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets
Elon Musk's X to pay legal bills for Canadian doctor chastised over COVID-19 tweets

Elon Musk's X said it's funding legal bills for a Canadian doctor previously chastised by regulators for her tweets about COVID-19. In a post to the X News account on Sunday morning, the company formerly...

8h ago

Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in hospital

The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

1:04
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre
Brian Mulroney state funeral: comments from Pierre Poilievre

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre reflects on former prime minister Brian Mulroney's humble beginnings.

More Videos