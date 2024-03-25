A London court will rule on Tuesday whether WikiLeaks’ Assange can challenge extradition to the US

FILE - Stella Assange, wife of Julian Assange, speaks besides a poster of Julian Assange at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. A London court is due to rule whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can challenge extradition to the United States on espionage charges. Two judges will issue a ruling Tuesday morning in the High Court on whether Assange can make one final appeal in England. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted March 25, 2024 1:23 pm.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 1:26 pm.

LONDON (AP) — A London court is due to rule whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gets one final appeal in England to challenge extradition to the United States on espionage charges.

Two judges are scheduled to issue a judgment Tuesday morning in the High Court that could put an end to Assange’s long legal saga — or extend it further.

If he fails in winning the right to appeal, his legal team fears he could be swiftly sent to the U.S. to face charges, though they’re likely to ask the European Court of Human Rights to block any transfer.

Assange, 52, has been indicted on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over his website’s publication of a trove of classified U.S. documents almost 15 years ago. American prosecutors allege that Assange encouraged and helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks published.

During a two-day hearing last month, Assange’s lawyers argued that he was a secrecy-busting journalist who exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. Sending him to the United States, they said, would expose him to a politically motivated prosecution and risk a “flagrant denial of justice.”

The U.S. government said that Assange’s actions went way beyond those of a journalist gathering information and put lives at risk in his bid to solicit, steal and indiscriminately publish classified government documents.

The Australian computer expert has been held in a British high-security prison for the past five years.

Assange’s family and supporters say his physical and mental health have suffered during more than a decade of legal battles, including taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London from 2012 until 2019.

“Julian is a political prisoner and he has to be released,” said Stella Assange, who married the WikiLeaks founder in prison in 2022.

Assange’s lawyers say that he could face up to 175 years in prison if convicted, though American authorities have said the sentence is likely to be much shorter.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

2h ago

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

3h ago

Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M

A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former U.S. president Donald Trump’s more than $454 million civil fraud judgment — if he puts up $175 million within 10 days. If...

1h ago

Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024
Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024

The Ontario government announced it plans to extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until Dec. 31, 2024. Premier Doug Ford temporarily cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel (diesel) tax...

4h ago

Top Stories

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

2h ago

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

3h ago

Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M

A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former U.S. president Donald Trump’s more than $454 million civil fraud judgment — if he puts up $175 million within 10 days. If...

1h ago

Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024
Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024

The Ontario government announced it plans to extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until Dec. 31, 2024. Premier Doug Ford temporarily cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel (diesel) tax...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

7h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.

19h ago

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos