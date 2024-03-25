A mother killed her 5-year-old daughter and hid the body, prosecutors in Syracuse say

By The Associated Press

Posted March 25, 2024 5:14 pm.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 5:27 pm.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York woman was charged Monday with beating her 5-year-old daughter to death nearly three months ago and hiding the body, which has not been found.

Latasha Mott, 29, of Syracuse, was arraigned on charges of manslaughter and disposal of a corpse in the death of her daughter, Nefertiti Harris.

Prosecutors said Mott hit Nefertiti with a belt multiple times while the girl was in the shower on Jan. 6, killing her, adding she then hid the body.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reported that Syracuse police were searching in fields and woods on Monday, including with a drone.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told the newspaper that the investigation started Sunday when family members who were worried about Nefertiti’s whereabouts contacted police.

He said police questioned Mott and she confessed to killing the child and hiding the body in a wooded area.

Mott pleaded not guilty on Monday. Her attorney, Don Kelly, said she was in custody, held on $500,000 cash or a $1 million bond. However, he said it was premature for him to comment any further on the case, which he received on Monday.

“It’s way too early for me to even make any assessment in respect to the case,” Kelly told The Associated Press by phone.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

5h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

29m ago

Feds search Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say
Feds search Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say

Two properties belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ in Los Angeles and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing...

1m ago

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

6h ago

Top Stories

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

5h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

29m ago

Feds search Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say
Feds search Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say

Two properties belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ in Los Angeles and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing...

1m ago

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

10h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.

22h ago

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos