AtkinsRéalis awarded engineering contract for Quebec green hydrogen plant

<p><i>AtkinsRéalis</i> headquarters are seen in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.  AtkinsRéalis, formerly known as SNC-Lavalin, says it has been awarded the engineering contract for the Projet Mauricie green hydrogen hub in Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 25, 2024 12:33 pm.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 12:42 pm.

MONTREAL — AtkinsRéalis, formerly known as SNC-Lavalin, says it has been awarded the engineering contract for the Projet Mauricie green hydrogen hub in Quebec.

The development is the latest milestone for the $4-billion Mauricie project, which is being developed by TESCanada H2 Inc.

The company is proposing to build a “green hydrogen” production plant in the Mauricie region of Quebec, between Montreal and Quebec City, that will be powered exclusively by renewable electricity.

Green hydrogen is a term given to low-carbon hydrogen fuel that can be used to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in industry and heavy transport.

The Mauricie project is expected to produce up to 70,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen, making it one of the largest clean hydrogen projects in Canada as well as one of the largest decarbonization projects announced in Quebec to date.

The project is expected to begin construction in 2026, with operations starting in 2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ATRL)

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240325120328-6601a6563b9d0b350a04c235jpeg.jpg, Caption:

AtkinsRéalis headquarters are seen in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.  AtkinsRéalis, formerly known as SNC-Lavalin, says it has been awarded the engineering contract for the Projet Mauricie green hydrogen hub in Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

1h ago

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

48m ago

Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024
Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024

The Ontario government announced it plans to extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until Dec. 31, 2024. Premier Doug Ford temporarily cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel (diesel) tax...

2h ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

4h ago

Top Stories

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

1h ago

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

48m ago

Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024
Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024

The Ontario government announced it plans to extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until Dec. 31, 2024. Premier Doug Ford temporarily cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel (diesel) tax...

2h ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

6h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.

18h ago

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos