Black Press closes sale of company; emerges from creditor protection

The Black Press Ltd. logo is shown in this handout image. Black Press Ltd., the owner of dozens of community newspapers across Western Canada, says it has emerged from creditor protection following the restructuring and sale of the company. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 25, 2024 5:53 pm.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 5:56 pm.

SURREY, B.C. — Black Press Ltd., the owner of dozens of community newspapers across Western Canada, says it has emerged from creditor protection following the restructuring and sale of the company.

The Surrey, B.C.-based publisher announced in January it had entered creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

On Monday it said it has closed its previously announced sale of the company to Canadian institutional investors Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. and Deans Knight Capital Management Ltd. as well as Carpenter Media Group.

Black Press says it is now on solid and sustainable financial footing and will be able to continue to publish impactful local journalism and advertising.

Black Press publishes 150 daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and websites across Canada and the U.S. and employs approximately 1,200 people.

Under the terms of the sale, Black Press will remain Canadian-owned.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TKTK)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

1h ago

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

6h ago

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities: report
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities: report

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter is the subject of an investigation by the NBA looking into irregularities on prop betting involving him, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. Wojnarowski...

27m ago

Feds search Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say
Feds search Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say

Two properties belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ in Los Angeles and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing...

1h ago

Top Stories

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

1h ago

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

6h ago

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities: report
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities: report

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter is the subject of an investigation by the NBA looking into irregularities on prop betting involving him, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. Wojnarowski...

27m ago

Feds search Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say
Feds search Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties as part of sex trafficking probe, AP sources say

Two properties belonging to rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ in Los Angeles and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.
2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos