Death of Missouri student Riley Strain appears accidental, police in Tennessee say

This undated photo provided by Chris Whiteid show Riley Strain on Jan. 2, 2024. Police in Tennessee are searching for Strain, a University of Missouri student who was last seen by friends at a Nashville bar Friday night, March 8, 2024. (Chris Whiteid via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 25, 2024 8:21 am.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 8:26 am.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The death of Riley Strain, a University of Missouri student who went missing in Tennessee’s capital for nearly two weeks, appears to be accidental, police said.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson Kris Mumford said a detective attended the autopsy examination and Strain’s death “continues to appear accidental,” The Tennessean reported Sunday. Mumford said toxicology results were pending, but there is no apparent foul play. A final autopsy won’t be complete until all testing is finished.

Police announced Friday that Strain had been found dead in the Cumberland River about 8 miles (12.8 kilometers) west of downtown and foul play was not suspected.

Police previously said Strain, 22, was last seen just before 10 p.m. on March 8 after drinking downtown. University of Missouri officials said in a statement that Strain was traveling to Nashville to attend a private event.

A massive search was launched, with just small clues available to help investigators trying to find him, including finding his bank card along a riverbank and using surveillance footage to track his final moments.

The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

updated

54m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

2h ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

15m ago

Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke
Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a truck in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto police said. It's reported that just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a truck was...

24m ago

Top Stories

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

updated

54m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

2h ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

15m ago

Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke
Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a truck in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto police said. It's reported that just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a truck was...

24m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.

13h ago

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos