Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets down

TORONTO — Strength in the energy stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.34 points at 22,064.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 135.12 points at 39,340.78. The S&P 500 index was down 8.86 points at 5,225.32, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.34 points at 16,404.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.61 cents US compared with 73.57 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.35 at US$81.98 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$1.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$17.50 at US$2,177.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.01 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press