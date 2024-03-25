Energy stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite higher, U.S. stock markets down

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 25, 2024 11:35 am.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Strength in the energy stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 80.34 points at 22,064.42.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 135.12 points at 39,340.78. The S&P 500 index was down 8.86 points at 5,225.32, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.34 points at 16,404.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.61 cents US compared with 73.57 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was up US$1.35 at US$81.98 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down less than a penny at US$1.81 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$17.50 at US$2,177.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up a penny at US$4.01 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD) 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

3m ago

Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024
Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024

The Ontario government announced it plans to extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until Dec. 31, 2024. Premier Doug Ford temporarily cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel (diesel) tax...

1h ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

3h ago

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

1h ago

Top Stories

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

3m ago

Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024
Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024

The Ontario government announced it plans to extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until Dec. 31, 2024. Premier Doug Ford temporarily cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel (diesel) tax...

1h ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

3h ago

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

4h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.

16h ago

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

More Videos