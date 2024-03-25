Foreign interference inquiry to hear testimony this week about alleged meddling

OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference is set to begin hearing testimony Wednesday about meddling allegations and how the government responded to them.

The hearings will focus on possible foreign interference by China, India, Russia and others in the last two general elections.

The commission of inquiry, led by Quebec judge Marie-Josée Hogue, expects testimony from more than 40 people, including members of diaspora communities, political party representatives and federal election officials.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, members of his cabinet and various senior government officials are also slated to appear at the hearings, which run from March 27 to April 10.

An initial report of findings from the commission is due May 3.

The inquiry will then shift to broader policy issues, looking at the ability of the government to detect, deter and counter foreign interference, with a final report by the end of the year.

