Former Toronto mayor John Tory to rejoin Rogers Communications board of directors

John Tory
Former Toronto mayor John Tory is set to rejoin the board of directors at Rogers Communications Inc. Tory attends the Toronto Raptors game against the Orlando Magic in NBA basketball action in Toronto on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 25, 2024 10:50 am.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 11:31 am.

TORONTO — Former Toronto mayor John Tory is set to rejoin the board of directors at Rogers Communications Inc.

Tory is listed among the 14 proposed management nominees in the company’s information circular ahead of Rogers’ annual meeting set for April 24.

He previously served as a Rogers director from 2010 to 2014 and chief executive of Rogers Cable Inc. from 1999 to 2003 and Rogers Media Inc. from 1995 to 1999.

Tory’s return to the Rogers board comes after sisters Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers settled their differences with their brother Edward Rogers and announced their retirement from the company’s board earlier this year.

Tory is a member of the advisory committee of the Rogers Control Trust, which holds voting control of the company.

He resigned as mayor of Toronto in 2023 after admitting to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Rogers Communications Inc. is the parent company of CityNews and its affiliates.

Top Stories

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

7m ago

Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024
Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024

The Ontario government announced it plans to extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until Dec. 31, 2024. Premier Doug Ford temporarily cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel (diesel) tax...

1h ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

3h ago

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

1h ago

