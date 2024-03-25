Driver sought in hit-and-run near Burlington GO station

Police are searching for the driver after a 35-year-old man was struck by a vehicle near the GO station in Burlington.

Officers with Halton Regional Police Service were called to Fairview Street near Brant Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the man was crossing Fairview when he was struck by the vehicle. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the vehicle that hit him did not remain at the scene.

Police tell CityNews the suspect vehicle is a dark-coloured SUV with possible front-end damage.