Home invasion suspects who pistol-whipped homeowner arrested after crashing getaway car: police

Halton police
An officer with the Halton Regional Police Service. Photo: HRPS/Facebook.

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 25, 2024 11:37 am.

Halton Regional Police have arrested two suspects in a violent Oakville home invasion, while a third remains at large.

It happened on Monday, March 25, 2024 at around midnight at a home in the Upper Middle Road and Third Line area.

Investigators say two suspects smashed the front door glass to gain entry to the home, then confronted the homeowner, demanding money and jewelry.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun and used it to strike the homeowner on the head, causing minor injuries.

The suspects then ran to a getaway vehicle, a white BMW BX5 SUV, where a driver was waiting for them.

But they didn’t get far.

Officers spotted the vehicle on Upper Middle Road. It continued into Bronte Provincial Park, where it crashed into a wooden post.

After the collision the suspects jumped out of the SUV and started running. Two of them were arrested with help from police dogs and the OPP.

The third suspect managed to get away. No description is currently available.

Investigators later determined that the vehicle the suspects used was earlier stolen in Toronto.

