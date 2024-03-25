Jerusalem marks festive holiday of Purim in shadow of war

People watch the Purim parade in Jerusalem, Monday, March 25, 2024. For the first time after 42 years and amid the Israel-Hamas war, Jerusalem holds a Purim parade on Monday. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

By Melanie Lidman, The Associated Press

Posted March 25, 2024 2:31 pm.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 2:42 pm.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Tens of thousands of people celebrated the Jewish holiday of Purim on Monday, though the traditionally boisterous celebrations were muted by the Israel-Hamas war.

Although many cities across Israel decided to cancel their Purim celebrations due to the ongoing conflict, Jerusalem held a traditional Purim parade for the first time in 42 years, featuring large floats of beloved children’s characters and fantastical creations.

Jerusalem celebrates the festival of Purim, which marks the victory of Jews over a tyrant in ancient Persia, one day later than the rest of the country.

Some people believe that Jerusalem should have canceled the “Unity Parade” and other Purim celebrations because of the war. About two dozen family members and supporters of the Israeli hostages being held in Gaza protested, chanting “Shame! Shame!” at the start of the parade.

“I know it’s tradition to be happy on Purim, but this year I think it’s tactless to do these carnivals,” said David Heyd, one of the protesters.

Other family members of the hostages kicked off the parade, marching silently at the front with a giant yellow ribbon and 134 folded yellow cranes, one for each of the hostages held in Gaza.

“My daughter, she needs to be here, she was supposed to be here. I am wearing a shirt she was supposed to wear, and I’m waiting for her,” said Meirav Leshem Gonen, whose daughter Romi has been held hostage in Gaza for 170 days.

Jerusalem transforms into a raucous festival during Purim. Families in colorful costumes throng the downtown, children eating copious amounts of traditional triangle cookies. Musicians set up on balconies overlooking the main drag and street parties in the stone alleys stretch into the evening.

“We’re showing the whole world and our enemies that we’re continuing to live, continuing to celebrate,” said Shabi Levy, a Jerusalem resident who watched the parade with his three children.

“It hurts a little, we have a lot of conflicting emotions, and the happiness in our heart has a tear in it,” he said, as the families of the hostages walked by.

Sara Sasi, one of thousands of people evacuated from northern Israel due to ongoing fighting with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, said her family was still able to find the magic within the holiday, despite the uncertainty of when they would be able to return home.

“We have a lot of faith, and we know we can’t do anything about the situation, so it won’t help us to be upset,” she said.

“It’s complicated, we’re here half crying and half happy,” said Racheli Goldshtein, who watched the parade with her six children. “There’s so much sadness following us every day, whenever we get an opportunity to grab some joy we go after it.”

___

Find more of AP’s Israel-Hamas coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Melanie Lidman, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

2h ago

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

3h ago

Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M

A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former U.S. president Donald Trump’s more than $454 million civil fraud judgment — if he puts up $175 million within 10 days. If...

1h ago

Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024
Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024

The Ontario government announced it plans to extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until Dec. 31, 2024. Premier Doug Ford temporarily cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel (diesel) tax...

4h ago

Top Stories

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

2h ago

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

3h ago

Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up $175M

A New York appeals court on Monday agreed to hold off collection of former U.S. president Donald Trump’s more than $454 million civil fraud judgment — if he puts up $175 million within 10 days. If...

1h ago

Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024
Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024

The Ontario government announced it plans to extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until Dec. 31, 2024. Premier Doug Ford temporarily cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel (diesel) tax...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

7h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.

19h ago

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos