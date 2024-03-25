Man stabbed on New York subway train after argument with another passenger about smoking

By The Associated Press

Posted March 25, 2024 6:42 pm.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 6:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — An early morning dispute over smoking on a New York subway train Monday led to one man being stabbed multiple times and another man being arrested.

The incident happened on a Brooklyn train bound for Manhattan. Police received a 911 call at 4:35 a.m. for a person in distress and discovered a 52-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his back. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to the NYPD.

Police later apprehended the stabbing suspect outside a Brooklyn train station. Details have not yet been released about charges in the case.

The preliminary police investigation determined the men argued about someone smoking aboard the train, which is not allowed and can result in a $50 fine.

The incident happened hours before the NYPD announced plans to surge hundreds of additional uniformed and plainclothes police officers to the subway system to crack down on fare skippers as part of a weeklong operation.

