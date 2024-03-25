Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 25, 2024 5:24 pm.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 5:26 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Mondayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,942.28, down 41.80):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.10, or 2.25 per cent, to $49.95 on 16.8 million shares.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN). Health Care. Up three cents, or 100 per cent, to five cents on 8.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health Care. Down $2.05, or 19.56 per cent, to $8.43 on 8.0 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $55.02 on 7.0 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $2.16, or 2.14 per cent, to $102.95 on 6.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 32 cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $32.98 on 6.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Northland Power Inc. (TSX:NPI). Utilities. Down  $1.65, or 7.28 per cent, to $21. Northland Power Inc. says chief executive Mike Crawley will step down from the top job later this year. The power utility says Crawley will remain with Northland until Sept. 30 as part of a succession plan that includes a global search for a new leader. Northland says board chair John Brace has been appointed executive chair to act as a bridge between Crawley and the next CEO. Ian Pearce, chair of the governance and nominating committee, has been appointed lead independent director. Brace was Northland’s CEO from 2003 to 2018. After the appointment of a new CEO, Brace is expected to return to his position as non-executive chair and Pearce will remain as lead independent director.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (TSX:CP). Industrials. Down $2.80, or 2.30 per cent, to $118.72. The head of Canada’s second-biggest railway enjoyed a big jump in compensation after a historic year for the company as it integrated a major acquisition. Keith Creel, CEO of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., took in a total compensation boost of 38 per cent that reached $20.1 million last year, company financial filings show. CPKC’s five top officers, including Creel, earned $63.5 million overall in 2023 compared with less than half that amount the previous year. The pay bump for the entire C-suite stemmed largely from share-based awards and cash bonuses after Calgary-based Canadian Pacific merged its operations last April with Kansas City Southern.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD). Consumer Staples. Down 13 cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $77.77. DavidsTea Inc. says it has signed a deal to sell its beverages in 1,500 Circle K and Couche-Tard stores. The Montreal-based tea purveyor says the deal with convenience store owner Alimentation Couche-Tard is structured as an exclusive supplier agreement. Circle K and Couche-Tard stores covered by the agreement will sell tea sachets in eight DavidsTea flavours, including Cream of Earl Grey, Silk Dragon, Jasmine, David’s Breakfast Blend and Cold 911. The partnership comes as Alimentation Couche-Tard is focusing more heavily on beverages. Fast-food franchisor Second Cup announced on LinkedIn last month that it was piloting its first Second Cup in a Couche-Tard location in Laval, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

