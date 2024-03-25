Stock market today: Asian shares trade mixed after Wall Street closes near record finish

A Security member stands guard at one of the entrance of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Posted March 25, 2024 4:04 am.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 4:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed on Monday, as investors awaited further indications the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 1.2% to 40,414.12, as investors sold shares to lock in profits after the benchmark recently hit record highs.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.2% to 16,535.89, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.3% to 3,056.52.

The Chinese yuan, or renminbi, fell to a four-month low of 7.2282 to the U.S. dollar.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.5% to 7,811.90. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2% to 2,743.04.

A top Japanese finance official expressed reservations about the recent surge in the U.S. dollar against the Japanese yen, fueling speculation about possible intervention in the market. The dollar has risen to nearly 152 yen, a jump from slightly above 130 yen a year ago. It was trading at 151.23 yen on Monday, down from 151.41 yen. The euro cost $1.0818, up from $1.0810.

The Bank of Japan raised a key interest rate for the first time in 17 years last week, to barely above zero from below zero, or negative interest rates. That means borrowing rates in Japan still remain below those of the U.S. and many other nations.

“The recent Bank of Japan meeting added another layer of complexity to the dollar’s trajectory. Despite the BOJ’s decision to hike rates, cautious communication failed to stimulate demand for the Japanese yen,” said Luca Santos, currency analyst ACY Securities.

On Friday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% from an all-time high to close at 5,234.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% to 39,475.90 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2% to 16,428.82, adding to its record.

In the bond market, U.S. Treasury yields pulled back. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.21% from 4.27% late Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has indicated it may deliver three cuts to interest rates this year, as long as inflation keeps cooling. The Fed’s main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 51 cents to $81.14 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 50 cents to $85.93 a barrel.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

16h ago

Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards
Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards

In an unprecedented moment in Canadian music, a Punjabi artist made history with a victory at the 2024 Juno Awards. Karan Aujla won the 2024 TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, breaking boundaries for...

5h ago

Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year
Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year

Hospitals and long-term care homes spent nearly $1 billion last year to fill shifts with nurses and personal support workers from private staffing agencies, a Ministry of Health document estimates. A...

16m ago

Man arrested at demonstration in hate-motivated assault: police
Man arrested at demonstration in hate-motivated assault: police

Toronto police have reportedly arrested a man for hate-motivated assault during a demonstration on Sunday. Police say they were attending a demonstration in the Balmoral Avenue and Yonge Street area. Allegedly,...

7h ago

Top Stories

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

16h ago

Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards
Karan Aujla makes history at 2024 Juno Awards

In an unprecedented moment in Canadian music, a Punjabi artist made history with a victory at the 2024 Juno Awards. Karan Aujla won the 2024 TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award, breaking boundaries for...

5h ago

Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year
Ontario hospitals, LTC homes spent nearly $1B on agency staff last year

Hospitals and long-term care homes spent nearly $1 billion last year to fill shifts with nurses and personal support workers from private staffing agencies, a Ministry of Health document estimates. A...

16m ago

Man arrested at demonstration in hate-motivated assault: police
Man arrested at demonstration in hate-motivated assault: police

Toronto police have reportedly arrested a man for hate-motivated assault during a demonstration on Sunday. Police say they were attending a demonstration in the Balmoral Avenue and Yonge Street area. Allegedly,...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.

10h ago

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos