Taseko Mines signs deal to consolidate its ownership of the Gibraltar mine

Taseko Mines Ltd. has signed a deal to buy the 12.5 per cent interest in the Gibraltar mine it does not already own from Dowa Metals & Mining Co. Ltd. and Furukawa Co. Ltd. The Task Mines logo is shown in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Taseko Mines

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 25, 2024 8:52 am.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 8:56 am.

VANCOUVER — Taseko Mines Ltd. has signed a deal to buy the 12.5 per cent interest in the Gibraltar mine it does not already own from Dowa Metals & Mining Co. Ltd. and Furukawa Co. Ltd.

The company says the acquisition price consists of a minimum of $117 million payable over a period of 10 years and potential contingent payments depending on copper prices and Gibraltar’s cash flow. 

Under the agreement, Taseko will make initial payments of $2.5 million to Dowa and $2.5 million to Furukawa. The remaining amount will be settled with annual payments starting in March 2026 based on the average copper price of the previous calendar year, subject to an annual cap based on a percentage of cash flow from the mine.

Any outstanding balance on the minimum acquisition price of $117 million will be repayable in a final payment in March 2034.

Total consideration is capped at $142 million, limiting the contingent payment to a maximum of $25 million.

Taseko also has the option to settle the full acquisition price for the copper-molybdenum mine in B.C. at any time before 2029 by making total payments of $117 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TKO)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

updated

1h ago

Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024
Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024

The Ontario government announced it plans to extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until Dec. 31, 2024. Premier Doug Ford temporarily cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel (diesel) tax...

23m ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

15m ago

Top Stories

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

updated

1h ago

Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024
Ford government to extend gas tax cut in Ontario through 2024

The Ontario government announced it plans to extend its gas and fuel tax rate cuts until Dec. 31, 2024. Premier Doug Ford temporarily cut the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel (diesel) tax...

23m ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

1h ago

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

15m ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

3h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.

15h ago

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
3:07
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral
Brian Mulroney remembered at state funeral

As family, friends and dignitaries shared deeply personal goodbyes and sometimes funny memories at the state funeral for Brian Mulroney, Caryn Ceolin with how Canada’s 18th prime minister got the last word.

More Videos