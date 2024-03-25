2 people found dead in St. Catharines home

Niagara Regional Police
Niagara Regional Police badge in this image. Photo courtesy: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 25, 2024 8:48 pm.

Two people were found dead inside a St. Catharines home on Monday.

Niagara police were called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets just after 12 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, two people were discovered deceased.

Detectives from the homicide unit have been assigned to the investigation, but it is still in its early stages.

No further details have been released about the identity of the people found.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities: report
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities: report

Wojnarowski says Porter is not with the team for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. He has been on the team's inactive list since Saturday due to "personal reasons." His locker at...

1h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

3h ago

Ontario budget to be 'prudent,' feature gas tax cut extension, infrastructure funds
Ontario budget to be 'prudent,' feature gas tax cut extension, infrastructure funds

Ontario's finance minister is set to present his budget Tuesday amid pressures to ease the rising cost of living, spur new home construction and plan for larger public sector salaries, all while eyeing...

4h ago

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

8h ago

Top Stories

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities: report
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities: report

Wojnarowski says Porter is not with the team for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. He has been on the team's inactive list since Saturday due to "personal reasons." His locker at...

1h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

3h ago

Ontario budget to be 'prudent,' feature gas tax cut extension, infrastructure funds
Ontario budget to be 'prudent,' feature gas tax cut extension, infrastructure funds

Ontario's finance minister is set to present his budget Tuesday amid pressures to ease the rising cost of living, spur new home construction and plan for larger public sector salaries, all while eyeing...

4h ago

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.

5h ago

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

13h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.
2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.
More Videos