2 people found dead in St. Catharines home

Two people were found dead inside a St. Catharines home on Monday.

Niagara police were called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets just after 12 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, two people were discovered deceased.

Detectives from the homicide unit have been assigned to the investigation, but it is still in its early stages.

No further details have been released about the identity of the people found.