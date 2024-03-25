Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke
Posted March 25, 2024 8:20 am.
A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a truck in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto police said.
It’s reported that just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a truck was travelling westbound on Dundas Street West approaching East Mall Crescent and hit a 30-year-old woman who was walking at the intersection.
The female pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.
Police said the truck driver remained at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.