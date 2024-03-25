Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by truck in Etobicoke

Police tape is shown in Toronto
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 25, 2024 8:20 am.

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a truck in Etobicoke over the weekend, Toronto police said.

It’s reported that just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a truck was travelling westbound on Dundas Street West approaching East Mall Crescent and hit a 30-year-old woman who was walking at the intersection.

The female pedestrian was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police said the truck driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits
Man seriously injured in shooting near Toronto's Christie Pits

One man suffered serious injuries after being shot near Toronto's Christie Pits on Monday morning, police said. Authorities received reports of a shooting in the Bloor Street West and Shaw Street area...

updated

56m ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday lane restrictions along the western portion of the raised expressway, between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue, are...

2h ago

'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows
'Severe' teacher and staff shortages being felt in Ontario schools, new report shows

A new report is highlighting teacher shortages across Ontario, with data showing that nearly half of provincial schools experience daily shortages for educational assistants.  According to the...

16m ago

Driver sought in hit-and-run near Burlington GO station
Driver sought in hit-and-run near Burlington GO station

Police are searching for the driver after a 35-year-old man was struck by a vehicle near the GO station in Burlington. Officers with Halton Regional Police Service were called to Fairview Street near...

6m ago

