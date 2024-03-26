13 arrested in RCMP raids targeting ‘suspected Montreal criminal organization’

MONTREAL — RCMP say they have arrested 13 people in a major operation against a suspected Montreal criminal organization.

Spokesman Charles Poirier says police executed some 20 warrants for searches in businesses, residences and vehicles.

He says nine men and four women were taken into custody as part of the operation targeting an alleged crime group involved in cocaine trafficking, money laundering and illegal gambling.

Poirier says it’s too early to discuss charges and that more arrests and seizures are possible as the operation continues through the evening.

RCMP say that nearly 400 police officers are assisting in the searches as part of an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, which carries out high-level criminal investigations against organized crime

Police say they are being assisted by the Integrated Proceeds of Crime office, which groups several federal agencies and departments, including the Canada Revenue Agency and the Department of Justice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press