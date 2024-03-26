2 pilots taken to hospital after Army helicopter crashes during training in Washington state

By The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 4:20 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 4:27 pm.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. (AP) — An Army helicopter crashed at a military base in Washington state during a routine training exercise Monday night, sending the two pilots to a hospital.

A Joint Base Lewis-McChord spokesperson told The News Tribune Tuesday that what the person called an “aviation mishap” on Monday night involved a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter assigned to 4-6 ACS, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Fire crews and deputies were sent to the crash between Yelm and Olympia about 9:45 p.m.

Southeast Thurston Fire Chief Mark King said the marshy, brush-heavy terrain was difficult to access.

The two pilots survived the crash, he said. One was taken by ground and one was transported by air to Madigan Army Medical Center at JBLM, King said. The names of the pilots and the extent of their injuries weren’t released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

