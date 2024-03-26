A London court will rule on whether WikiLeaks founder Assange can challenge extradition to the US

FILE - A protester holds a placard outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. A London court is due to rule whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can challenge extradition to the United States on espionage charges. Two judges will issue a ruling Tuesday morning in the High Court on whether Assange can make one final appeal in England. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 12:03 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 12:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — A London court is scheduled Tuesday to rule whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gets one final appeal in England to challenge extradition to the United States on espionage charges.

Two judges are due to issue a judgment in the High Court that could put an end to Assange’s long legal saga — or further extend it.

If he fails in winning the right to appeal, his legal team fears he could be swiftly sent to the U.S. to face charges, though they’re likely to ask the European Court of Human Rights to block any transfer.

Assange, 52, has been indicted on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over his website’s publication of a trove of classified U.S. documents almost 15 years ago. American prosecutors allege that Assange encouraged and helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks published.

During a two-day hearing last month, Assange’s lawyers argued that he was a secrecy-busting journalist who exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. Sending him to the United States, they said, would expose him to a politically motivated prosecution and risk a “flagrant denial of justice.”

The U.S. government said that Assange’s actions went way beyond those of a journalist gathering information and put lives at risk in his bid to solicit, steal and indiscriminately publish classified government documents.

The Australian computer expert has been held in a British high-security prison for the past five years.

Assange’s family and supporters say his physical and mental health have suffered during more than a decade of legal battles, including taking refuge in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London from 2012 until 2019.

“Julian is a political prisoner and he has to be released,” said Stella Assange, who married the WikiLeaks founder in prison in 2022.

Assange’s lawyers say that he could face up to 175 years in prison if convicted, though American authorities have said the sentence is likely to be much shorter.

Brian Melley, The Associated Press



NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter is the subject of an investigation by the NBA looking into irregularities on prop betting involving him, the league confirmed Monday after a report by ESPN's Adrian...

2h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

8h ago

2 people found dead in St. Catharines home
2 people found dead in St. Catharines home

Two people were found dead inside a St. Catharines home on Monday. Niagara police were called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets just after 12 p.m. When officers arrived on the...

4h ago

RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan
RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan

RCMP say they are investigating the deaths of four people at a rural home in southern Saskatchewan. Officers were conducting a wellness check Sunday night at the house near Neudorf, east of Regina....

2h ago

