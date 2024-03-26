After ‘Wonka’ and ‘Dune,’ Timothée Chalamet signs first look deal with Warner Bros.

FILE - Timothee Chalamet arrives at the world premiere of the film "Dune: Part Two" in London on Feb. 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 1:46 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 1:56 pm.

Following the success of “ Wonka ” and the “ Dune” movies, Warner Bros. is staying in the Timothée Chalamet business. The star signed a first look deal with the studio to collaborate on future projects as an actor and producer, Warner Bros. said Tuesday.

This doesn’t mean that Chalamet can only make movies with Warner Bros., just that the studio is entitled to right of first refusal. The terms of the deal were not released, but it is a “multi-year” agreement.

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group co-chairs and CEO’s Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement that they’ve admired his “commitment to his craft” and his “unwavering dedication to give 100% of his time and attention to every project he has made.”

Chalamet, in a statement, said of De Luca and Abdy: “These are studio heads who believe in real movie making, and I’m so grateful for their support as an actor, producer and collaborator. This partnership feels like a natural next step. Let’s go!”

The 28-year-old recently became the first star in over four decades to be in two top-grossing films released within eight months of each other with “Dune: Part Two,” which has a running box office total of $575.5 million, and “Wonka,” which made over $632 million globally. The previous record-holder was John Travolta with “Grease” and “Saturday Night Fever.”

Chalamet was a producer on Luca Guadagnino’s “ Bones and All ” and is also producing and starring in the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, “A Complete Unknown,” which is currently filming.

