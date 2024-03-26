Alcohol permit lifted at Indy bar where shooting killed 1 and wounded 5, including police officer

A police officer stands outside a bar after a shooting early Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis. Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers in full uniform were working in off-duty employment at the bar when there was a disturbance in the parking lot around 1:30 a.m., Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news conference at the scene. (WRTV via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 4:32 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 4:43 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials revoked the liquor license Tuesday of an Indianapolis bar where one person was killed and five others, including a police officer, were wounded during a weekend shooting.

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission voted unanimously to revoke a liquor license extension for 11:11 Bar & Grille on the city’s far east side. The bar was operating under the permit of another establishment while it appealed the denial of its own permit, commission officials said.

Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers in full uniform were working off-duty around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a disturbance erupted in the parking lot, Chief Christopher Bailey said during a news conference.

Both officers exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect, and one officer was shot in the upper thigh and sustained an additional shoulder injury that may have occurred when he fell after being shot, Bailey said. The officer who was shot later was released from a hospital, the police department said.

Four other people in the parking lot who had been shot were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The victims included two 45-year-old men, a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, Bailey said.

A short time later, a man arrived at a hospital with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and died despite treatment from the medical staff, Bailey said.

The person who was killed has been identified as 37-year-old Dominique Lamonte Durham Sr.

An attempt to reach the bar for comment was unsuccessful because a voice mailbox was full. The Indianapolis Star reported the bar’s owners, Nachelle Moore and Shellie Branson, did not return messages it left for them.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

20m ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

36m ago

Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump
Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump

Here's how the 2024 Ontario budget is being funded, in part, by taxes from alcohol, cannabis, gas, gambling and tobacco.

42m ago

Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors
Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors

The money in the 2024 Ontario budget will go toward planning the school, but questions of operating and construction funding remain unclear.

17m ago

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

20m ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

36m ago

Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump
Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump

Here's how the 2024 Ontario budget is being funded, in part, by taxes from alcohol, cannabis, gas, gambling and tobacco.

42m ago

Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors
Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors

The money in the 2024 Ontario budget will go toward planning the school, but questions of operating and construction funding remain unclear.

17m ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

4h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

5h ago

3:30
Ford government set to unveil 2024 budget Tuesday
Ford government set to unveil 2024 budget Tuesday

With less than 24 hours to go until the Ford government delivers its 2024 budget, Premier Doug Ford has announced at least one measure that will give drivers a break at the pumps. Tina Yazdani with reaction from opposition members.

23h ago

2:18
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway

Drivers are being told to plan their commute, as the next phase of construction for the Gardiner Expressway begins. Faiza Amin on the three year project that may frustrate drivers.

23h ago

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.
More Videos