Austrian police given small gifts after protecting Russian Embassy, told to reject them in future

FILE - Outside view of the Russian embassy in Vienna, Austria, on Friday, March 19, 2010. Austrian police officers who provided security around the Russian Embassy on the day of that country's presidential election were given small presents as they left, Vienna police said Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Police were told to reject such gifts in the future. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 9:48 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 9:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police officers who provided security around the Russian Embassy on the day of that country’s presidential election were given small presents as they left, Vienna police said Tuesday. Police were told to reject such gifts in the future.

Receiving the gifts from the Russians — paper bags containing low-value items such as calendars and boxes of chocolates — didn’t constitute misconduct under the service law for Austrian civil servants, the Vienna police department said in an email responding to questions about local media’s reporting on the issue.

But it “leaves an unwanted impression that does not do justice to the professional approach of the officers at the scene,” the department added. This, it said, was pointed out to officers and they were instructed to “reject in a friendly but firm way such courtesies, even if only of a low value, in the future.”

Russians living abroad stood in line to vote at Russian embassies and consulates in several European cities on March 17, the last day of the highly orchestrated presidential election that gave Vladimir Putin another six-year term.

A few days earlier, the Austrian government had announced that it was ordering two diplomats from the Russian Embassy in Vienna to leave the country, and an official said the expulsions were related to spying activities.

Vienna police were posted to protect the embassy on March 17. The police department said that officers were in contact with embassy employees and occasionally entered the building.

The Austria Press Agency reported that, after the last voters left the embassy that evening, at least six officers from the police and another department followed, at least three of them carrying gift bags with a Russian emblem. According to the report, one officer said police went in and out of the building to use the toilets.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

5h ago

'Hit right in the paycheck': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday
'Hit right in the paycheck': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday

Hundreds of unionized staff at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have voted to strike as they fight for better pay and less reliance on contract work. Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers,...

56m ago

Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap in a few places and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

22m ago

2 suspects sought, one armed with knife, after substance sprayed in Oshawa movie theatre
2 suspects sought, one armed with knife, after substance sprayed in Oshawa movie theatre

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly sprayed what's believed to be pepper spray during a movie at a Cineplex in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the movie theatre...

1h ago

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

5h ago

'Hit right in the paycheck': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday
'Hit right in the paycheck': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday

Hundreds of unionized staff at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have voted to strike as they fight for better pay and less reliance on contract work. Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers,...

56m ago

Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap in a few places and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

22m ago

2 suspects sought, one armed with knife, after substance sprayed in Oshawa movie theatre
2 suspects sought, one armed with knife, after substance sprayed in Oshawa movie theatre

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly sprayed what's believed to be pepper spray during a movie at a Cineplex in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the movie theatre...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

3h ago

2:40
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead

The rain and wind expected Tuesday will make way for some sun the rest of the week although the mornings will be chilly. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

15h ago

2:18
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway

Drivers are being told to plan their commute, as the next phase of construction for the Gardiner Expressway begins. Faiza Amin on the three year project that may frustrate drivers.

17h ago

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.

19h ago

More Videos