2 suspects sought, one armed with knife, after substance sprayed in Oshawa movie theatre

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly sprayed what’s believed to be pepper spray during a movie at a Cineplex in Oshawa.

Durham Regional Police officers were called to the movie theatre on Grandview Street North near Taunton Road East just before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the suspects entered the theatre and sprayed a substance, and then fled the area before police arrived. One of the suspects was seen running away with a large knife.

It is not known how many people were watching the movie at the time.

No one was injured, but police say people inside the theatre reported minor irritation from the spray. They didn’t say how many were affected.

The two suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1: Male, White, around five feet nine inches tall and approximately 160 pounds. He was wearing a black toque, a black mask, and a gray jogging sweatsuit.

Suspect #2: Male, White, around five feet six inches tall and approximately 150 pounds. He was wearing a gray toque, black mask, and black jogging sweatsuit.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have captured video of the incident to contact them.