Colombia threatens to break ties with Israel if it doesn’t comply with a UN cease-fire resolution

Colombian President Gustavo Petro attends a swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed attorney general at the Presidential Palace in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 12:43 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 12:56 pm.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday threatened to break off diplomatic ties with Israel if the country doesn’t comply with a U.N. Security Council resolution that calls for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Petro made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter. On Monday, he published another message in which he celebrated the resolution’s approval and urged other nations to suspend ties with Israel if it doesn’t cease its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 32,000 people, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry replied to Petro’s threat on Tuesday with a tweet, which said that the Middle Eastern nation will “continue to protect its people and will not give in to any pressures and threats.”

The foreign ministry accused Petro of being a “supporter of Hamas terrorists” who massacred children and women during an Oct. 7 raid on Israeli communities that unleashed the current invasion of Gaza, and said that Petro’s stance is a “disgrace to the Colombian people.”

The confrontation on X signals a growing deterioration in the relations between both nations, which have gone from being military and commercial partners, to becoming bitter ideological rivals.

For decades, Colombia used Israeli-built warplanes and machine guns to fight drug cartels and rebel groups, and both countries signed a free trade agreement in 2020.

But relations began to cool in 2022, when Petro was elected to office.

Petro, a leftist and longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause, has described Israel’s military offensive in Gaza as “genocide.” In February, he suspended military purchases from Israel, after the country’s troops fired on Palestinians who gathered around aid trucks, in a tragedy in which more than 100 people were killed.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry had suspended defense cooperation with Colombia in October, after Petro had failed to condemn the Hamas raid on villages in southern Israel, and instead compared Israel’s military to Nazi troops.

Military analysts in Colombia have said that the deterioration of relations with Israel jeopardizes the South American nation’s defense capabilities.

Colombia depends on Israeli companies for the maintenance of its fleet of more than 20 Israeli-built Kfir jets, which are the only planes in Colombia’s arsenal that are capable of launching laser-guided bombs.

Colombia has also made multiple contracts with Israel for the provision of military communications equipment, and produces assault rifles for its troops under a license from an Israeli manufacturer.

Manuel Rueda, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407
G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407

York Regional Police are reminding motorists that Highway 407 has rules after one driver was charged for going 180 km/h and dangerously weaving through traffic. The dashcam video from a police cruiser...

46m ago

Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

updated

1h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

8h ago

Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks
Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks

A Toronto woman is facing charges after investigators say she attended several locations and made claims that a terror attack was imminent. Officers were called to the Queen Street West and Strachan...

2h ago

Top Stories

G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407
G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407

York Regional Police are reminding motorists that Highway 407 has rules after one driver was charged for going 180 km/h and dangerously weaving through traffic. The dashcam video from a police cruiser...

46m ago

Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

updated

1h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

8h ago

Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks
Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks

A Toronto woman is facing charges after investigators say she attended several locations and made claims that a terror attack was imminent. Officers were called to the Queen Street West and Strachan...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

1h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

2h ago

2:18
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway

Drivers are being told to plan their commute, as the next phase of construction for the Gardiner Expressway begins. Faiza Amin on the three year project that may frustrate drivers.

20h ago

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.

22h ago

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos