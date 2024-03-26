First airlift for Canadians fleeing Haiti is complete after weather delay

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly responds to a question from a reporter about the situation in Haiti, Monday, March 25, 2024 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2024 12:52 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 12:56 pm.

OTTAWA — A spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says 18 Canadians were brought out of Haiti by helicopter this morning.

On Monday, Joly had said the 18 had already left, but Global Affairs Canada has clarified that their departure was put off due to bad weather.

The people were flown to safety in the Dominican Republic once the heavy rain and wind conditions subsided.

Joly announced Canada’s evacuation plan for citizens in Haiti on Monday afternoon.

Canadian passport-holders are being offered a chance to leave as Haiti undergoes food shortages and escalating violence from armed gangs.

Joly’s spokeswoman says the minister was told before her Monday press conference that the evacuations had just taken place, and she only learned about the postponement after talking to reporters.

Global Affairs said the 18 people were safely lodged overnight, and more evacuations are now expected to continue.

Canada plans to airlift small groups of Canadians through helicopters to the Dominican Republic at no charge, though they must pay for their own accommodation and travel back to Canada.

The airlift is only for Canadians who have valid passports, and Joly said she is asking Dominican Republic officials to allow relatives of citizens as well as permanent residents of Canada to evacuate as well.

The Canadian Embassy in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince can offer emergency documents to people with missing or expired passports.

As of Monday, officials said there were roughly 3,000 people with a connection to Canada who have voluntarily registered their presence in Haiti with the government.

Fewer than 300 of them had requested assistance to leave the country.

Fewer still — less than 100 of those asking for help, Joly said Monday — are Canadian citizens with valid passports.

Only about 30 of them indicated they were “travel ready,” an official told reporters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407
G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407

York Regional Police are reminding motorists that Highway 407 has rules after one driver was charged for going 180 km/h and dangerously weaving through traffic. The dashcam video from a police cruiser...

44m ago

Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

updated

1h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

8h ago

Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks
Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks

A Toronto woman is facing charges after investigators say she attended several locations and made claims that a terror attack was imminent. Officers were called to the Queen Street West and Strachan...

2h ago

Top Stories

G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407
G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407

York Regional Police are reminding motorists that Highway 407 has rules after one driver was charged for going 180 km/h and dangerously weaving through traffic. The dashcam video from a police cruiser...

44m ago

Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

updated

1h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

8h ago

Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks
Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks

A Toronto woman is facing charges after investigators say she attended several locations and made claims that a terror attack was imminent. Officers were called to the Queen Street West and Strachan...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

1h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

2h ago

2:18
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway

Drivers are being told to plan their commute, as the next phase of construction for the Gardiner Expressway begins. Faiza Amin on the three year project that may frustrate drivers.

20h ago

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.

22h ago

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos