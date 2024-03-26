Hunger deepens as relentless gang violence targets Haiti’s capital

Children react to the camera as they play on a slip-and-slide at a shelter for families displaced by gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, March 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 1:14 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 1:27 pm.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gangs have intensified their rampage in the downtown area of Haiti’s capital, setting fire to a school and looting pharmacies across the road from the country’s largest public hospital.

The attacks that began Monday and continued into early Tuesday mark nearly a month since gunmen began targeting key infrastructure across Port-au-Prince including police stations, the main international airport that remains closed and Haiti’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

“The violence and instability in Haiti have consequences far beyond the risk of the violence itself,” Catherine Russell, UNICEF’s executive director, said in a statement Tuesday. “The situation is creating a child health and nutrition crisis that could cost the lives of countless of children.”

The number of children in Haiti estimated to suffer from severe acute malnutrition has increased by 19% this year, according to UNICEF. In addition, some 1.64 million people are on the precipice of famine.

“This malnutrition crisis is entirely human made,” Russell said.

Violence has forced the closure of roads and certain hospitals and prevented aid groups from delivering critical supplies at a time they are needed the most.

Only two of five hospitals in Haiti are operational across the country, according to UNICEF. In addition, the violence in Port-au-Prince has prevented the distribution of health and nutrition supplies for at least 58,000 children who are severely wasted, the agency said.

Meanwhile, members of a regional trade bloc known as Caricom have pushed to accelerate the formation of a transitional presidential council in hopes it could soon help quell the ongoing violence.

The council would be responsible for choosing a new prime minister and a council of ministers. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was locked out of Haiti when the attacks began, has said he would resign once the council is created.

However, multiple setbacks continue to delay formation of the council, which will be composed of nine members, seven of them with voting powers.

On Monday, René Jean Jumeau, who was nominated to represent Haiti’s religious sector in a non-voting position, resigned.

“The need for concrete action is too strong to remain helpless in the posture of spectator,” he said in a letter addressed to the council.

Meanwhile, Col. Himmler Rébu, a former colonel of Haiti’s army and president of the Grand Rally for the Revolution of Haiti, a party that obtained a seat on the council, told Radio RFM 104.9 on Tuesday that he believes the council will fail.

Rébu said officials should just move quickly to Plan B, which he said should involve granting powers to a judge from Haiti’s Supreme Court to select the country’s new leaders.

Supporters of that plan include the Protestant Federation of Haiti. It issued a statement on Monday backing the selection of a Supreme Court judge who would serve as interim president and help choose a prime minister.

Caribbean officials said no additional meetings with nominated council members are planned for the week since they have asked for more time to work through various unidentified internal issues.

___

Associated Press reporter Bert Wilkinson in Georgetown, Guyana, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press


Top Stories

G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407
G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407

York Regional Police are reminding motorists that Highway 407 has rules after one driver was charged for going 180 km/h and dangerously weaving through traffic. The dashcam video from a police cruiser...

45m ago

Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

updated

1h ago

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

8h ago

Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks
Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks

A Toronto woman is facing charges after investigators say she attended several locations and made claims that a terror attack was imminent. Officers were called to the Queen Street West and Strachan...

2h ago

