In the news today: Pipeline expansion nears completion and Ontario budget day dawns

<p><i>After more than four years of construction and at least $34 billion in costs, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is nearly complete. </i>Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2024 4:16 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Completion nears for Trans Mountain project

Following years of construction challenges and other issues, completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is in sight.

The massive endeavour that has cost at least 34-billion-dollars will ultimately see an increase in the amount of Canadian oil shipped to the West Coast.

Amongst the obstacles that still need to be circumvented is an “obstruction” encountered while drilling in B.C.’s Fraser Valley between Hope and Chilliwack.

Officials with the Crown corporation add once that challenging segment has been successfully routed, the “final weld,” or what is formally known as mechanical completion, will go ahead.

After construction is finished, several regulatory steps must still be completed, such as getting permission from the Canada Energy Regulator to turn on the taps.

Once the expanded pipeline is operational, the required cleanup and reclamation work will continue in the project’s construction zone.

Trans Mountain Corporation continues to target an in-service date sometime in the second quarter of 2024.

Ontario budget to be ‘prudent’ says minister

It’s budget day in Ontario, and the finance minister is set to present his plan to bolster the economy ahead of an expected slowdown, while also trying to ease the rising cost of living.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says his budget takes a “prudent and responsible” approach to the province’s finances and will support workers.

He has also said there will be no tax increases.

Bethlenfalvy and Premier Doug Ford have announced that a 5.7-cent per litre cut to the gas tax that had been set to expire in June will now continue to the end of the year, but they have not indicated if that will be the only pocketbook measure.

Ford has said the fiscal plan will be “balanced, per se,” though he was not necessarily referring to whether the province would still run a deficit.

Saskatchewan RCMP probing four suspicious deaths

Details remain scarce this morning as the Saskatchewan RCMP say their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the deaths of four people in the southeastern community of Neudorf.

Investigators say they got the call for a wellness check Sunday night at a home, some 136 kilometres east of Regina, officers made the grim discovery.

They say the four deceased were all adults and the deaths are considered suspicious.

Following an initial investigation, police suggested that there was no imminent risk to public safety.

However, they add that if there is any change in safety risk, the public will be notified immediately.

The provincial coroner’s office is also helping with the probe.

Two found dead after tent fire in Saint John

A tent fire in New Brunswick has claimed the lives of two people.

The Saint John Police Force says in a news release that emergency crews responded to a fire on Paradise Row on Monday afternoon, and that two people were found dead after it was put out.

It says officers are working to figure out who they were in order to notify their families, and that police and the Saint John Fire Department continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Det. Sgt. Matthew Weir said in an email late Monday that he believed the fatal fire earlier in the day was in the same area as one in January, which claimed the life of a 44-year-old man.

Musical N.L. cabbie taking spoons to ‘a new level’

A 60-year-old Newfoundland taxi driver says he’s taking spoon-playing to new levels by playing along to rap and hip-hop.

Harold Butler was made famous on social media by videos of him at the wheel of his cab wailing on the spoons to Darude’s dance song, “Sandstorm,” or “Fire Burning” by Sean Kingston.

He says he can pick up any beat in about 10 seconds, and that there’s nothing he can’t play.

He’s one of two Newfoundlanders competing in the current season of Canada’s Got Talent, which premiered last week.

His episode airs on April 9th.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240325120348-6601ab83592ab0e9f3a8d545jpeg.jpg, Caption:

After more than four years of construction and at least $34 billion in costs, the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is nearly complete. Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter is the subject of an investigation by the NBA looking into irregularities on prop betting involving him, the league confirmed Monday after a report by ESPN's Adrian...

5h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

11h ago

2 people found dead in St. Catharines home
2 people found dead in St. Catharines home

Two people were found dead inside a St. Catharines home on Monday. Niagara police were called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets just after 12 p.m. When officers arrived on the...

7h ago

RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan
RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan

RCMP say they are investigating the deaths of four people at a rural home in southern Saskatchewan. Officers were conducting a wellness check Sunday night at the house near Neudorf, east of Regina....

5h ago

Top Stories

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter is the subject of an investigation by the NBA looking into irregularities on prop betting involving him, the league confirmed Monday after a report by ESPN's Adrian...

5h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

11h ago

2 people found dead in St. Catharines home
2 people found dead in St. Catharines home

Two people were found dead inside a St. Catharines home on Monday. Niagara police were called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets just after 12 p.m. When officers arrived on the...

7h ago

RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan
RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan

RCMP say they are investigating the deaths of four people at a rural home in southern Saskatchewan. Officers were conducting a wellness check Sunday night at the house near Neudorf, east of Regina....

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead

The rain and wind expected Tuesday will make way for some sun the rest of the week although the mornings will be chilly. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

9h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

9h ago

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.

13h ago

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

21h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.
More Videos