Luxury parka maker Canada Goose laying off 17% of staff

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says it is laying off 17 per cent of its global corporate workforce. Canada Goose products are seen at one of their stores in Montreal on Friday, November 24, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2024 10:06 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 10:12 am.

TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. says it is laying off 17 per cent of its global corporate workforce.

In a LinkedIn note from CEO Dani Reiss, the luxury parka maker says the job cuts are meant to put the company in a better position for scaling.

He says the Toronto-based business will now be focused on efficiency and key brand, design and operational initiatives.

Reiss thanked departing staff for spending part of their careers at Canada Goose and said the company will remember their commitment, accomplishments and impact.

The layoff comes months after executives said they were open to hiking prices as buyers rethink purchasing expensive apparel while interest rates and inflation remain high and temperatures are unseasonably warm.

The company did not release the number of employees impacted by the job cuts but financial markets data firm Refinitiv says it had 4,760 staff in April 2023.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GOOS)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

5h ago

'Hit right in the paycheck': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday
'Hit right in the paycheck': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday

Hundreds of unionized staff at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have voted to strike as they fight for better pay and less reliance on contract work. Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers,...

57m ago

Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap in a few places and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

23m ago

2 suspects sought, one armed with knife, after substance sprayed in Oshawa movie theatre
2 suspects sought, one armed with knife, after substance sprayed in Oshawa movie theatre

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly sprayed what's believed to be pepper spray during a movie at a Cineplex in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the movie theatre...

1h ago

