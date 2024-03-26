Two more belugas dead at Marineland, 17 total whale deaths since 2019

Ontario says two more beluga whales have died at Marineland.

The Ministry of the Solicitor General says the Niagara Falls, Ont., park informed it the two died sometime this month.

The province did not say how the whales died.

Sixteen beluga whales and one killer whale have died at the park since 2019, The Canadian Press has learned.

Ontario’s Animal Welfare Service has been investigating the park since 2020. Marineland did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Marineland was found guilty under Ontario’s animal cruelty laws of three charges related to its care of three black bears, which lived in cramped quarters with little access to water for months.

There are 15 bears remaining at Marineland, which welcomed a cub in January 2023.

Former Marineland trainer turned activist Phil Demers said the government needs to do more for the animals at Marineland.

“The animals at Marineland have long suffered without any oversight or government intervention,” Demers said.

Marineland banned a Canadian Press reporter from its property last year.