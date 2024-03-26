Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2024 5:08 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,912.52, down 29.76 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up eight cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $81.04 on 16.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $1.34, or 15.90 per cent, to $9.77 on 11.6 million shares.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX:XLY). Health care. Up three cents, or 71.43 per cent, to six cents on 11.0 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $49.49 on 9.6 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 15 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $32.83 on 7.8 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 10 cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $68.46 on 6.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Retail. Up 73 cents, or 1.72 per cent, to $43.12. Fuel retailer Parkland Corp. has engaged two real estate firms to help it sell 157 of its gas and convenience store locations across six provinces. The Calgary-based company said Tuesday it is partnering with NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC and Colliers Canada to find buyers for the locations, which include ones operated under the Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer and FasGas brands as well as the On the Run convenience store banner. Francis Lapointe, Parkland’s vice-president of Canadian retail operations, said the decision to sell the stations is part of the company’s ongoing network planning and optimization process.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $48.38. Pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to form a joint venture to help connect Permian Basin natural gas to liquefied natural gas export terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Calgary-based company said Tuesday it will partner with global investment manager I Squared Capital and U.S. pipeline firms WhiteWater and MPLX LP. The new joint venture will develop, construct, own and operate natural gas pipeline and storage assets connecting the Permian (a major oil-and-gas field located in western Texas and southeast New Mexico) to growing LNG and U.S. Gulf Coast demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

6m ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

25m ago

Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump
Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump

Here's how the 2024 Ontario budget is being funded, in part, by taxes from alcohol, cannabis, gas, gambling and tobacco.

17m ago

Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors
Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors

The money in the 2024 Ontario budget will go toward planning the school, but questions of operating and construction funding remain unclear.

1h ago

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

6m ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

25m ago

Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump
Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump

Here's how the 2024 Ontario budget is being funded, in part, by taxes from alcohol, cannabis, gas, gambling and tobacco.

17m ago

Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors
Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors

The money in the 2024 Ontario budget will go toward planning the school, but questions of operating and construction funding remain unclear.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

5h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

7h ago

3:30
Ford government set to unveil 2024 budget Tuesday
Ford government set to unveil 2024 budget Tuesday

With less than 24 hours to go until the Ford government delivers its 2024 budget, Premier Doug Ford has announced at least one measure that will give drivers a break at the pumps. Tina Yazdani with reaction from opposition members.

2:18
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway

Drivers are being told to plan their commute, as the next phase of construction for the Gardiner Expressway begins. Faiza Amin on the three year project that may frustrate drivers.

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.
More Videos