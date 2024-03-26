Ontario budget 2024: OPP getting 4 helicopters to help deal with ‘serious’ crime

With less than 24 hours to go until the Ford government delivers its 2024 budget, Premier Doug Ford has announced at least one measure that will give drivers a break at the pumps. Tina Yazdani with reaction from opposition members.

By Nick Westoll

Posted March 26, 2024 4:06 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 4:19 pm.

As provincial government officials describe a rise in violent crimes and police response times in the Greater Toronto Area, OPP officers are set to receive four new helicopters as part of the 2024 Ontario budget.

The Ford government is spending $46 million to buy the four helicopters and provide operational funding over the next three years. It was unclear how the helicopters would be funded after the three years.

The document said the units would be available to respond to “major incidents and serious crimes,” citing examples like street racing, impaired driving, assisting with arresting high-risk suspects, helping marine units with search and rescue efforts and finding missing persons.

Although the helicopters will be operated by the OPP, officials said the units would be available to assist municipal police services in the GTA.



The only police services in the GTA currently with helicopter units are York Regional Police and Durham Regional Police.

Officials also said the OPP helicopter units are meant to help respond to auto theft and carjackings

The government also underscored a $49-million, three-year investment to help create a dedicated OPP organized crime towing and auto theft task force along with dedicated Crown legal resources to prosecute major theft cases.

More to come.

Top Stories

Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B
Ford government tables $214.5B spending budget, largest in Ontario history, as deficit grows to $9.8B

The Ford government has tabled the largest spending budget in Ontario history at $214.5 billion. Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy touted the spending plan, called "Building a Better Ontario," as...

19m ago

Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced
Ontario budget 2024: Certain mandatory auto insurance requirements to be reduced

While collision coverage for medical, rehabilitation and attendant care benefits would stay mandatory, all other benefits would be optional.

35m ago

Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump
Ontario budget 2024: LCBO and cannabis store set to see drop in revenue, but gambling could jump

Here's how the 2024 Ontario budget is being funded, in part, by taxes from alcohol, cannabis, gas, gambling and tobacco.

40m ago

Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors
Ontario budget 2024: $9M for planning creation of new York U school for family doctors

The money in the 2024 Ontario budget will go toward planning the school, but questions of operating and construction funding remain unclear.

16m ago

