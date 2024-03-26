Ontario budget 2024: OPP getting 4 helicopters to help deal with ‘serious’ crime

As provincial government officials describe a rise in violent crimes and police response times in the Greater Toronto Area, OPP officers are set to receive four new helicopters as part of the 2024 Ontario budget.

The Ford government is spending $46 million to buy the four helicopters and provide operational funding over the next three years. It was unclear how the helicopters would be funded after the three years.

The document said the units would be available to respond to “major incidents and serious crimes,” citing examples like street racing, impaired driving, assisting with arresting high-risk suspects, helping marine units with search and rescue efforts and finding missing persons.

Although the helicopters will be operated by the OPP, officials said the units would be available to assist municipal police services in the GTA.

The only police services in the GTA currently with helicopter units are York Regional Police and Durham Regional Police.

Officials also said the OPP helicopter units are meant to help respond to auto theft and carjackings

The government also underscored a $49-million, three-year investment to help create a dedicated OPP organized crime towing and auto theft task force along with dedicated Crown legal resources to prosecute major theft cases.

