Ontario budget to be ‘prudent and responsible,’ minister says

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy listens to Ontario Premier Doug Ford speak after touring the Oakville Stamping and Bending Limited facility in Oakville, Ont., on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 4:12 am.

TORONTO — It’s budget day in Ontario, and the finance minister is set to present his plan to bolster the economy ahead of an expected slowdown, while also trying to ease the rising cost of living.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says his budget takes a “prudent and responsible” approach to the province’s finances, and will support workers.

He has also said there will be no tax increases.

Bethlenfalvy and Premier Doug Ford have announced that a 5.7-cent per litre cut to the gas tax that had been set to expire in June will now continue to the end of the year, but they have not indicated if that will be the only pocketbook measure.

Ford has said the fiscal plan will be “balanced, per se,” though he was not necessarily referring to whether the province would still run a deficit.

The premier says the budget will take economic conditions into account while also pouring money into infrastructure and attracting manufacturing.

Last year’s budget had the province eyeing a surplus for this upcoming fiscal year, but Bethlenfalvy’s fall economic update pegged the 2024-25 deficit at $5.3 billion and projected a balanced budget the following year. He has not indicated if his path to balance will remain the same. 

Ford and Bethlenfalvy have also already announced $1.6 billion more to help municipalities build key infrastructure to help support new home construction, such as roads and water lines.

Desjardins principal economist Marc Desormeaux says Desjardins and others are forecasting an economic slowdown, but Ontario should be able to weather the storm.

“We don’t think that a record deficit is likely,” he said. “We don’t think that a record debt-to-GDP ratio is likely. That reflects both the prudence that’s built into these plans and some of the efforts to consolidate public finances that occurred before the pandemic.”

Ontario’s net debt‐to‐GDP ratio was projected in the fall economic statement to be 39.1 per cent in the coming fiscal year, up from the forecast in last year’s budget of 37.7 per cent.

That fall fiscal update had the province expecting the GDP to rise by just 0.5 per cent in 2024 before picking up again the following year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter is the subject of an investigation by the NBA looking into irregularities on prop betting involving him, the league confirmed Monday after a report by ESPN's Adrian...

5h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

11h ago

2 people found dead in St. Catharines home
2 people found dead in St. Catharines home

Two people were found dead inside a St. Catharines home on Monday. Niagara police were called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets just after 12 p.m. When officers arrived on the...

7h ago

RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan
RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan

RCMP say they are investigating the deaths of four people at a rural home in southern Saskatchewan. Officers were conducting a wellness check Sunday night at the house near Neudorf, east of Regina....

5h ago

