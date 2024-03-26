Pakistani security forces kill 4 militants in operations in northwest bordering Afghanistan

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 2:30 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 2:42 am.

DERA ISLAMIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan security forces killed four insurgents in an overnight raid on a militant hideout in the country’s northwest bordering Afghanistan, the military said Tuesday.

Troops found a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives in the intelligence-based operation conducted at the hideout in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement.

Though security forces often conduct such raids, the latest one came hours after insurgents from an outlawed Baluchistan Liberation Army or BLA tried to sneak into a navy air base in Baluchistan province.

A soldier and four attackers were killed in the ensuing shootout in Turbat district, the military said on Tuesday. No damage was caused to the Siddiqui air station.

BLA claimed responsibility for the attack. The group was designated a terrorist group by Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States years ago.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter is the subject of an investigation by the NBA looking into irregularities on prop betting involving him, the league confirmed Monday after a report by ESPN's Adrian...

4h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

9h ago

2 people found dead in St. Catharines home
2 people found dead in St. Catharines home

Two people were found dead inside a St. Catharines home on Monday. Niagara police were called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets just after 12 p.m. When officers arrived on the...

6h ago

RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan
RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan

RCMP say they are investigating the deaths of four people at a rural home in southern Saskatchewan. Officers were conducting a wellness check Sunday night at the house near Neudorf, east of Regina....

4h ago

Top Stories

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter is the subject of an investigation by the NBA looking into irregularities on prop betting involving him, the league confirmed Monday after a report by ESPN's Adrian...

4h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

9h ago

2 people found dead in St. Catharines home
2 people found dead in St. Catharines home

Two people were found dead inside a St. Catharines home on Monday. Niagara police were called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets just after 12 p.m. When officers arrived on the...

6h ago

RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan
RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan

RCMP say they are investigating the deaths of four people at a rural home in southern Saskatchewan. Officers were conducting a wellness check Sunday night at the house near Neudorf, east of Regina....

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead

The rain and wind expected Tuesday will make way for some sun the rest of the week although the mornings will be chilly. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

7h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

8h ago

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.

12h ago

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

20h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.
More Videos