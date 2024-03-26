Parkland puts 157 convenience store and fuel station locations up for sale

Parkland Corp. is looking to sell 157 convenience store and fuel station locations across in six provinces. A Pioneer gas station is shown in Carleton Place, Ont., on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2024 9:26 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 9:49 am.

Parkland Corp. is looking to sell 157 convenience store and fuel station locations across six provinces.

The company says the assets up for sale include locations under the Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer and FasGas brands as well as the On the Run convenience store banner.

The bulk of the stations are in Quebec and Ontario, with the balance in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The company says the retail and fuel locations will be packaged with long-term Parkland fuel supply agreements.

Francis Lapointe, Parkland’s vice-president of Canadian retail operations, says the decision to sell the assets is part of the company’s ongoing network planning and optimization process.

The sale process comes as the company faces calls from New York-based activist investor Engine Capital LP for a complete board overhaul at the company.

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

5h ago

'Hit right in the paycheck': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday
'Hit right in the paycheck': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday

Hundreds of unionized staff at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have voted to strike as they fight for better pay and less reliance on contract work. Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers,...

58m ago

Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap in a few places and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

23m ago

2 suspects sought, one armed with knife, after substance sprayed in Oshawa movie theatre
2 suspects sought, one armed with knife, after substance sprayed in Oshawa movie theatre

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly sprayed what's believed to be pepper spray during a movie at a Cineplex in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the movie theatre...

1h ago

