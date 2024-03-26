Pickup truck driver charged for role in crash that left tractor-trailer dangling from bridge

By The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 1:29 pm.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 1:43 pm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The driver of a pickup truck has been charged for his role in a four-vehicle crash that sent a tractor-trailer through a guard rail where it was left dangling over the Ohio River, according to court records.

Court records show the pickup driver was charged with four counts of wanton endangerment and one count of operating on a suspended license, news outlets reported on Monday.

Witnesses told police that the driver was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when he hit a stalled vehicle, crossed into the opposite lanes, hit another car with two people inside and then hit the tractor-trailer, according to the arrest report.

The March 1 crash on the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge that connects southern Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky, prompted a dramatic rescue as a Louisville firefighter rappelled off the span to rescue the driver of the tractor-trailer as it dangled precariously over the river.

The trailer ended up between the bridge’s girders, balanced on the edge with the cab hanging over the water, and there was constant fear during the rescue that the truck could shift at any moment, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said at a press conference after the rescue.

The semitruck driver was rescued unharmed, but three other vehicles were involved and two people were taken to the hospital, Louisville Metro Police have said.

The arrest report said the pickup truck driver “drove the vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, placing himself and other motors at risk for serious physical injury or death.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407
G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407

York Regional Police are reminding motorists that Highway 407 has rules after one driver was charged for going 180 km/h and dangerously weaving through traffic. The dashcam video from a police cruiser...

2h ago

Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

21m ago

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

10h ago

Police seek to identify suspect in alleged sexual assault at downtown Toronto condo
Police seek to identify suspect in alleged sexual assault at downtown Toronto condo

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect accused of sexually assaulting someone in an elevator at a downtown condo while making a food delivery. Officers were called to the building in the area...

39m ago

Top Stories

G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407
G2 driver charged after blowing past officer at 180 km/h on Hwy. 407

York Regional Police are reminding motorists that Highway 407 has rules after one driver was charged for going 180 km/h and dangerously weaving through traffic. The dashcam video from a police cruiser...

2h ago

Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

21m ago

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

10h ago

Police seek to identify suspect in alleged sexual assault at downtown Toronto condo
Police seek to identify suspect in alleged sexual assault at downtown Toronto condo

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect accused of sexually assaulting someone in an elevator at a downtown condo while making a food delivery. Officers were called to the building in the area...

39m ago

Most Watched Today

0:49
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down
Cargo ship crashes into Baltimore bridge, bringing it down

The cargo ship crashed into one of the Baltimore bridge's supports, causing the structure to snap and buckle at several points and tumble into the water in a matter of seconds.

2h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?,' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

3h ago

3:30
Ford government set to unveil 2024 budget Tuesday
Ford government set to unveil 2024 budget Tuesday

With less than 24 hours to go until the Ford government delivers its 2024 budget, Premier Doug Ford has announced at least one measure that will give drivers a break at the pumps. Tina Yazdani with reaction from opposition members.

21h ago

2:18
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway
Three-year Gardiner Expressway construction work gets underway

Drivers are being told to plan their commute, as the next phase of construction for the Gardiner Expressway begins. Faiza Amin on the three year project that may frustrate drivers.

21h ago

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.
More Videos