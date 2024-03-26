Police release video of suspects in Vaughan vehicle arsons

York Regional Police have released surveillance video showing suspects setting two vehicles on fire in a Vaughan neighbourhood last Friday, forcing some nearby homes to be evacuated.

Emergency crews were called to the Major Mackenzie Drive and Melville Avenue area at around 3 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024, for reports of a fire.

“When officers arrived, they located two vehicles engulfed in flames,” a police release states.

Police say the fire was large enough to force neighbouring residences to be evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The video shows a dark coloured SUV stop on the road. Two suspects get out of the vehicle, with one carrying a jerry can.

Moments later a large flash of flames can be seen and the two suspects run back to the vehicle and speed away.

Both suspects remain at large.