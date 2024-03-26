Police release video of suspects in Vaughan vehicle arsons

Video showing two arson suspects running after setting vehicles on fire. York Regional Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 26, 2024 12:50 pm.

York Regional Police have released surveillance video showing suspects setting two vehicles on fire in a Vaughan neighbourhood last Friday, forcing some nearby homes to be evacuated.

Emergency crews were called to the Major Mackenzie Drive and Melville Avenue area at around 3 a.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024, for reports of a fire.

“When officers arrived, they located two vehicles engulfed in flames,” a police release states.

Police say the fire was large enough to force neighbouring residences to be evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

The video shows a dark coloured SUV stop on the road. Two suspects get out of the vehicle, with one carrying a jerry can.

Moments later a large flash of flames can be seen and the two suspects run back to the vehicle and speed away.

Both suspects remain at large.

