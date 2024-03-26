Police say the deaths are considered suspicious and the major crimes unit is probing

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 26, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 4:12 am.

Details remain scarce this morning as the Saskatchewan RCMP say their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the deaths of four people in the southeastern community of Neudorf.

Investigators say they got the call for a wellness check Sunday night at a home, some 136 kilometres east of Regina, officers made the grim discovery.

They say the four deceased were all adults and the deaths are considered suspicious.

Following an initial investigation, police suggested that there was no imminent risk to public safety.

However, they add that if there is any change in safety risk, the public will be notified immediately.

The provincial coroner’s office is also helping with the probe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press

