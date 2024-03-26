Police seek to identify suspect in alleged sexual assault at downtown Toronto condo

Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect accused of sexually assaulting someone in an elevator at a downtown condo while making a food delivery.

Officers were called to the building in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard just after 6:15 p.m. on Friday, March 22.

Police say the suspect started up a conversation with another person while they waited for an elevator and once inside, it’s alleged the man sexually assaulted them. The suspect then fled when the elevator doors opened.

According to investigators, the suspect and the alleged victim are not known to each other.

Police have released security camera images of the suspect. He is described as around 20 years old, five feet seven inches tall, a slim build, and had a moustache. He was wearing a black toque, black jacket, grey track pants, black running shoes, and carrying a large black food delivery bag.

Security camera image of a suspect sought in connection with an alleged sexual assault in a downtown Toronto condo on March 22, 2024. (Toronto Police Service/handout)