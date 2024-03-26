Small business hiring woes show signs of easing as economy stays strong

FILE - Job seekers line up for a career fair in Oak Brook, Ill., July 2, 2009. Hiring woes may be easing for small businesses. The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index reported a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.17% in February, 2024 as the U.S. economy stays strong despite high interest rates. Small businesses have a tougher time retaining workers since they often can’t offer higher salaries or other perks like health insurance. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File) AP2009

By Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 11:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hiring woes may be easing for small businesses.

The CBIZ Small Business Employment Index reported a seasonally adjusted increase of 0.17% in February as the U.S. economy stays strong despite high interest rates.

Small businesses have a tougher time retaining workers since they often can’t offer higher salaries or other perks like health insurance.

The CBIZ index tracks hiring among thousands of companies with 300 or fewer employees across the U.S.

“The U.S. economy has shown unexpected strength amid the high interest rate environment,” said Anna Rathbun, chief investment officer of CBIZ. “It’s apparent that small businesses are holding onto that strength for now as they expanded their workforce steadily during February.”

In February, 20% of companies in the index hired more staff while 60% made no change to their headcounts. Meanwhile, 20% cut staff.

Some industries are faring better than others. Industries with hiring gains included administrative and support services; arts, entertainment and recreation; and technology and life sciences. Decreases were observed in accommodation and food services, insurance, and utilities.

On a regional basis, the West, Southeast, and Central regions saw slight increases in hiring, while the Northeast region experienced a slight decline.

The small business trend echoes the broader market. U.S. employers added 275,000 jobs in February, beating expectations, showcasing the U.S. economy’s resilience in the face of high interest rates. February’s job growth marked an increase from a revised gain of 229,000 jobs in January.

Mae Anderson, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

7h ago

'Hit right in the paycheque': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday
'Hit right in the paycheque': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday

Hundreds of unionized staff at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have voted to strike as they fight for better pay and less reliance on contract work. Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers,...

28m ago

Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge: governor

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship lost power and rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

updated

18m ago

Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks
Toronto woman charged with making claims of impending terror attacks

A Toronto woman is facing charges after investigators say she attended several locations and made claims that a terror attack was imminent. Officers were called to the Queen Street West and Strachan...

54m ago

